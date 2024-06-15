Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies, aged 54

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died aged 54 after falling seriously ill earlier this month.

After coming through the Gunners’ academy, he enjoyed a fine career in the Premier League and scored 149 goals in total across all competitions at club level.

Campbell, who also spent time at Nottingham Forest before ending his career at West Brom, was taken to hospital earlier this month and his management confirmed the tragic news in a statement: “Wow this one really hurts. Rest easy KC a true friend and gentleman. Thoughts with Kevs 2 boys and the rest of his family.”

Former club Arsenal added in a statement: “We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness. Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

While friend and former teammate Ian Wright added a tribute on social media with pictures of their time together on the pitch: “Till we meet again my friend. I love you so much.”

Kevin Campbell of Everton celebrates in 1999 ( Getty Images )

Campbell's former Nottingham Forest teammate Mark Crossley praised Campbell as a “gentleman” in a statement on X.

“Life can be so cruel at times,” he said. “Absolutely devastated with news of my ex-Forest teammate Kevin Campbell’s passing, a true gentleman, a great player, a shining light of a dressing room, fun-loving guy, thoughts are with all his family and friends RIP mate."