(Getty Images)

Leeds United are back in action in their first match at Elland Road this Premier League season with the visit of Everton.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were humbled at the hands of Manchester United in their first game last weekend at Old Trafford, while another master tactician in the shape of Rafael Benitez earned a winning start with the Toffees against Southampton.

The Spaniard is hoping to win over the Evertonians after his controversial move, with both sides eager to push on and challenge for a place in the Europa League.

Transfer speculation surrounds Everton with Benitez quizzed on the future of James Rodriguez, with the Colombian linked to AC Milan: “A lot of speculation. We have to work with the players that are here. Until Aug. 31, yes, he’s in my plans. Hopefully he’ll be fine for next week and he can carry on with training sessions, and we can see what happens until the end of the transfer window.”

Follow all the live updates, analysis and reaction below, plus the end of the lunchtime kick-off between Liverpool and Burnley: