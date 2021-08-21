Leeds vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Rafael Benitez made a positive start to his controversial move to Goodison Park with victory over Southampton, but Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites are licking their wounds after a hammering at the hands of Manchester United
Leeds United are back in action in their first match at Elland Road this Premier League season with the visit of Everton.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side were humbled at the hands of Manchester United in their first game last weekend at Old Trafford, while another master tactician in the shape of Rafael Benitez earned a winning start with the Toffees against Southampton.
The Spaniard is hoping to win over the Evertonians after his controversial move, with both sides eager to push on and challenge for a place in the Europa League.
Transfer speculation surrounds Everton with Benitez quizzed on the future of James Rodriguez, with the Colombian linked to AC Milan: “A lot of speculation. We have to work with the players that are here. Until Aug. 31, yes, he’s in my plans. Hopefully he’ll be fine for next week and he can carry on with training sessions, and we can see what happens until the end of the transfer window.”
Follow all the live updates, analysis and reaction below, plus the end of the lunchtime kick-off between Liverpool and Burnley:
Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley
75 mins: Jay Rodriguez comes on for Chris Wood in Burnley’s first change of the match.
Liverpool keep coming though. Mo Salah brings the ball down the right and cuts into the box. Sadio Mane is open but Salah has eyes only for goal. He rolls the ball onto his left foot and hits a curling effort towards the back post but it goes wide.
Leeds vs Everton team news
Leeds XI: Meslier, Struijk, Firpo, Ayling, Cooper, Harrison, Klich, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Bamford
Subs: Forshaw, Cresswell, Rodrigo, Drameh, Klaesson, Shackleton, Hélder Costa, Roberts, Summerville
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Allan, Doucouré, Gray, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Holgate, Delph, Townsend, Gbamin, Davies, Kean, Branthwaite
Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley
72 mins: Burnley’s resistance may have been broken with that goal. There’s still around 20 minutes to play in this game, plenty of time for Liverpool to add to their tally.
The Reds win a free kick over to the right side of Burnley’s box. Alexander-Arnold chips it in and Pope comes for the ball. He misses it and it drops for Matip who heads it at goal only for Barnes to clear it off the line!
Burnley are hanging on now.
GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Burnley (Mane, 69’)⚽️
69 mins: Glorious! Virgil Van Dijk proves just how important he is to this Liverpool team with a beautiful ball up to Elliot on the right wing. The youngster brings the ball under control and lays it off to Alexander-Arnold. He flicks a first time ball into the box for Mane who belts it on the swivel and fires the ball past Pope to double Liverpool’s lead. Lovely stuff from Liverpool.
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
66 mins: Gudmundsson is fouled by Tsimikas in the middle of the pitch as Burnley look to breakaway. The free kick comes back to Gudmundsson who swings a cross into the box. Barnes arrives but his header goes well wide of the back post.
Save! Mane denied by Pope
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
63 mins: The signs are all there for Liverpool but they can’t find the back of the net. Tsimikas drifts inside from the left with the ball before finding Jota on the edge of the box. He attempts to play in Elliott but a deflection knocks the ball to Mane instead. He shoots on the turn and belts his effort straight at Pope who keeps the ball out.
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
60 mins: Great block! Henderson chips the ball out to Elliott on the left side. He whips a cross into the chest of Salah waiting in the box. Salah brings the ball down and hits a snapshot towards the right hand post only for McNeil to dive in front of the ball and deny Salah a certain goal! Great defending.
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
58 mins: Alexander-Arnold whips a Liverpool corner into the penalty area and picks out Van Dijk. The defender catches the ball on the volley and shins his effort towards the back post. Mane and Mee are tussling by the post as the ball goes wide!
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
56 mins: Salah’s high press causes some trouble for Pope who’s tasked with clearing his lines from a back pass. He manages to squeeze the ball out of play and is rewarded with a free kick as Salah is flagged offside.
Liverpool 1 - 0 Burnley
53 mins: Burnley win a corner that Brownhill swings into the box. Barnes and Tarkowski both leap at the cross but Van Dijk beats them in the air. He heads it out of the area but McNeil collects and fires the ball back into the box. It’s not a great pass though and Van Dijk makes a second clearance.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies