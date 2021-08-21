Leeds United go looking for their first points of the new Premier League season as they host Everton at Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were hammered by Manchester United last time out, almost repeating last season’s Old Trafford drubbing as they were beaten 5-1 despite a terrific Luke Ayling goal.

The manager is not expecting any new arrivals to his squad, despite Junior Firpo being the only real new addition to last year’s group.

Everton won their own opener, 3-1 against Southampton, to give optimism to supporters at the start of the Rafael Benitez reign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 21 August at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

This season we are back to 3pm games on Saturday not being broadcast on UK TV or streamed live online. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC 1 from 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

Diego Llorente is again likely to be missing for Leeds, but he’s the only notable absentee.

Everton welcome back Moise Kean to the squad, though he won’t likely start. James Rodriguez is still in isolation and will not feature, while Ben Godfrey could also miss out again. Andre Gomes is an injury doubt.

Predicted line-ups

LEE - Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; Raphinha, Koch, Klich, Harrison; Bamford

EVE - Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure; Townsend, Gray, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Leeds 17/12

Draw 13/5

Everton 11/5

Prediction

Both sides should be confident of taking something heading into the game and while it could swing back and forth, a draw won’t be a poor return for either. Leeds 2-2 Everton