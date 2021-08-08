Lionel Messi press conference LIVE: Latest transfer news, quotes and reaction as forward departs Barcelona
One of the game’s greatest-ever players is to discuss his exit from the Camp Nou, while rumours circulate over an impending switch to PSG
Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.
It seems almost impossible to fathom, but the rapid turnaround from the club and player agreeing on a new contract, to a sudden departure and the end of an era, has led to this point: Messi giving a press conference, from his now-former home, to say goodbye.
Barcelona did their level best to explain that the desire was there on both parts to renew, but finances and other obstacles regarding the future of the club - indeed, the future of the game as they see it - meant it was impossible. The finances and decision-making at the club has been poor for some time and earlier this year their debt stood at well over a billion Euros, leading the No10 to be out of contract and discuss a move to Paris Saint-Germain with Mauricio Pochettino. They remain confident of signing him, even with Chelsea an interested observer.
For now, as has so often been the case, it’s all eyes on Messi and his final words from the Camp Nou.
Follow live updates of Lionel Messi’s press conference from Barcelona amid talk of a move to PSG below:
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
“I hope I will be back one day to help this club be the best the world.
“I’m forgetting so many things that I wanted to say. The words won’t come to me, so the best thing is to answer some questions. Thank you to everyone.”
Messi is in tears again as he team-mates give him a standing ovation. He really is struggling now. This is very hard to watch.
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
“I’ve been so lucky to live so many great experiences at this club - it has made me who I am today. I gave everything for this club, for this shirt, from the first day until the very last.
“I’m so grateful for the care people have shown me. I’ve never thought of saying goodbye, and I didn’t imagine it like this. We haven’t been able to play with fans in the past year and it’s been difficult to not hear their cheers. I leave the club now without having seen the fans for a year and a half.
“If I had imagined leaving it would have been with a full Nou Camp. But it has not worked out this way.”
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
“Last year, after the burofax, I knew what I wanted to say. But not this year. This year we thought we would stay at Barcelona. Today I have to say goodbye to all of this. I’ve been here my entire life - I’ve been here since I was 13. After 13 years I am leaving with my wife, with my three Catalan kids. This is our home, and one day we will be back, I have promised my children that.”
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
Lionel Messi is in tears as he prepares to speak. “In truth I don’t know what to say here,” he begins.
“In these recent days I’ve given a lot of thought as to what to say, and in truth I can’t think of anything. This is so difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I’m not ready for this.”
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
Here we go. Lionel Messi is out on stage and is preparing to speak at the podium. He is on his own on stage, but friends and family are in the crowd.
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
The scene in the press conference room, with Lionel Messi’s 35 trophies on display.
We are waiting for Barcelona’s broadcast to being. It seems to be slightly delayed.
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
Lionel Messi has arrived in the press conference room at the Nou Camp as he prepares to bid farewell to Barcelona.
Lionel Messi: Barcelona fans gather outside the Nou Camp
Thousands of Barcelona fans have also gathered outside the Nou Camp as Lionel Messi prepares to give his farewell press conference.
Lionel Messi: Forward speaks as he leaves Barcelona
We are 15 minutes away from the start of Lionel Messi’s press conference. There are reports that he will be accompanied by the 35 major trophies he won during his time at Barcelona, as well as members of his family and friends and team-mates such as Xavi and Gerard Pique.
35 trophies? 35 trophies.
4x Champions League, 10 x La Liga, 7 x Copa Del Rey, 8 x Supercopa de Espana, 3 x Super Cup, 3 x Club World Cup
Simply incredible.
Lionel Messi: Barcelona president says keeping forward a ‘risk’
Barcelona president Joan Laporta blamed the club’s dire finances and La Liga’s salary cap as the reason for Lionel Messi’s departure from the Nou Camp.
The Spanish club and Messi had agreed to a new deal to extend the forward’s 21-year stay in Barcelona but Laporta said it did not fit into La Liga’s financial fair play requirements due to their enormous wage bill and significant debts.
“There are objective reasons regarding the economical situation at the club and an investment of that volume with the contract of Messi was risky,” Laporta said. “We wanted to assume those risks, but when we realised the real situation of the club after the audit, it meant that we would have put the club in great risk.
“There comes a moment when you need to say ‘enough’. You need to analyse rigorously with a cold head and look at the numbers. And in the Spanish league we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that’s not an excuse, we knew the regulation. We couldn’t abide by it because of the inheritance we had.”
