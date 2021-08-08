(Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is no longer a Barcelona player.

It seems almost impossible to fathom, but the rapid turnaround from the club and player agreeing on a new contract, to a sudden departure and the end of an era, has led to this point: Messi giving a press conference, from his now-former home, to say goodbye.

Barcelona did their level best to explain that the desire was there on both parts to renew, but finances and other obstacles regarding the future of the club - indeed, the future of the game as they see it - meant it was impossible. The finances and decision-making at the club has been poor for some time and earlier this year their debt stood at well over a billion Euros, leading the No10 to be out of contract and discuss a move to Paris Saint-Germain with Mauricio Pochettino. They remain confident of signing him, even with Chelsea an interested observer.

For now, as has so often been the case, it’s all eyes on Messi and his final words from the Camp Nou.

Follow live updates of Lionel Messi’s press conference from Barcelona amid talk of a move to PSG below: