Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Cody Gakpo starts for Reds
The victors of this match will be top of the table for Christmas as Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta go head to head
The real battle for the Premier League title is some way down the line, but being top of the table at Christmas has often foretold who the eventual winners will be - and one of these teams will sit in first on 25 December 2023. Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday evening, knowing they must win to overhaul the Gunners, who remain in first after Aston Villa were held by Sheffield United one day earlier.
Jurgen Klopp’s team thrashed West Ham in midweek in the cup with a somewhat rotated side, but this fixture is the one they’ll want to win - especially after the disappointing showing at Anfield against Manchester United a week ago, resulting in a goalless draw.
Mikel Arteta’s team bounced back to winning ways against Brighton last time out and have had a week’s rest in the lead-up to this game, but don’t have a great track record in this part of Merseyside. Follow the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips here.
INTERVIEW: Inside Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reinvention and the tactical move that sparked Liverpool’s revival
It was the start of a revival and a reinvention. When Arsenal last visited Anfield, in April, Trent Alexander-Arnold had been an unused substitute for Liverpool’s previous match, a stalemate with Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp’s team had one point from three league games, five defeats in 12 and sat eighth in the table.
Come the rematch and Liverpool have been beaten just once in 27 top-flight games. Victory would put them top of the table at Christmas, unless Aston Villa thrash Sheffield United on Friday night to reverse a significant goal difference deficit to the Reds. If Klopp’s new team have been reshaped by the summer signings in the centre of the pitch, change began eight months ago when it was apparent that Alexander-Arnold, never a stereotypical right-back, was instead coming infield to act as a midfielder against the Gunners.
Some seven months earlier, after the 4-1 demolition by Napoli, Klopp had spoken of needing to reinvent Liverpool: when he did, it was with an idea that both borrowed from Manchester City – given John Stones’s hybrid role as defender and midfielder, allowing a team to build up with two players in front of the back three but defend with a quartet – and drew upon Alexander-Arnold’s unique talents.
Alexander-Arnold speaks to Rich Jolly:
Inside Alexander-Arnold’s reinvention that sparked Liverpool’s revival
The England international has embraced a more influential role for the Reds, and tells Richard Jolly about the tactical adjustment which has helped lift Jurgen Klopp’s side back into the title race
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal side to end another hoodoo and win at Anfield for the first time in 11 years.
The Gunners head to face Liverpool on Saturday knowing victory would leave them top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day.
But the visitors would have to end a run of results stretching back to September 2012 if they are to achieve that – winning 2-0 when Arteta was in the Arsenal midfield.
The Spaniard toasted four years as Arsenal manager earlier in the week and during that time he has overseen wins at Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, while this season they beat Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.
‘Go there and win’: Mikel Arteta challenges Arsenal to end 11-year Anfield streak
The Gunners have not won at Anfield in the Premier League since September 2012 when boss Mikel Arteta was in midfield for the north London outfit
Liverpool vs Arsenal - confirmed lineups
The teams are in!
Liverpool bring Gakpo in from the start in attack, while Curtis Jones also starts in midfield.
As for the Gunners it’s all as expected: Rice at the base of midfield, Jesus centre-forward.
LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz
ARS - Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans to give their tickets away if they are not prepared to get behind the side in Saturday’s clash against Arsenal.
The Reds manager was unimpressed with the atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool cruised into the Carabao Cup semi-finals by thrashing West Ham United 5-1 on Wednesday.
Klopp felt the crowd, coming off the back of last weekend’s frustrating Premier League draw against Manchester United, were flat and wants more for the upcoming top-of-the-table date with Arsenal.
The German said: “I thought in the first half when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me.”
Jurgen Klopp calls out Liverpool fans – ‘Give your ticket to somebody else’
Klopp was unhappy with the atmosphere at Anfield in the Carabao Cup demolition of West Ham
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp said he welcomed Liverpool’s stance that they will not sign up for a European Super League and want to play in the Champions League instead.
But he also revealed he liked the European Union’s court ruling that Uefa and Fifa broke EU law in their attempts to block the Super League – because he believes they should not have the power to introduce new competitions without consulting with clubs and managers.
Klopp, an outspoken opponent of the Super League for years and a manager who dealt the proposed competition a blow by speaking up against it in 2021, objects to the ever busier schedule, with Fifa introducing an expanded Club World Cup in 2025 and Uefa adding more Champions League matches next season.
Jurgen Klopp responds as Liverpool’s stance on European Super League plans revealed
The Liverpool boss has been an outspoken opponent of the Super League for years and reacted to this week’s landmark ruling in the European Court of Justice
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to name what is close to a full-strength line-up when the Premier League leaders take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday night, as the Gunners boss provided an injury update on three midfielders.
Jorginho is a “doubt” but may be fit to return to the bench, while Mohamed Elneny is close to a full fitness and Thomas Partey remains out, but Arsenal have no other injury worries as they look to end their winless run at Anfield in the top-of-the-table clash.
Arsenal have not won at Anfield since Arteta was playing for the Gunners in 2012. The London side blew a two-goal lead last season as their Premier League title challenge faded in the spring, while the club have also suffered a series of heavy defeats against Jurgen Klopp’s team in recent years.
Arteta, who has had a free midweek to prepare his side after Arsenal’s early exit from the Carabao Cup, said on Friday: “Thomas Partey is still finalising his rehab. He hasn’t trained with the team yet. Mo Elneny hopefully will train with us today. Jorginho is still a doubt.”
Mikel Arteta gives update on injured Arsenal trio ahead of Liverpool clash
Arsenal have not won at Anfield since 2012 as the Premier League leaders prepare for the top-of-the-table clash
Liverpool vs Arsenal
An Anfield game between two of English football’s most decorated clubs with a recent history of high scorelines and high drama. It promised much. And if Liverpool against Manchester United did not live up to expectations last Saturday, now comes a match that often has a case to be the game of the season.
Certainly from a Liverpool perspective, given that Arsenal’s last seven league trips to Anfield have yielded them a solitary point. But they tend to bring goals: in Jurgen Klopp’s eight home top-flight matches against Arsenal, Liverpool have scored 27 times. The most recent meeting was the only time they failed to find the net three times and even that required a remarkable injury-time save from Aaron Ramsdale to deny Ibrahima Konate and stop Liverpool from completing a comeback from 2-0 down to 3-2 up in April.
If there was also an eventful ending the first time Klopp faced Arsenal with Liverpool – Joe Allen scoring a last-minute goal to make it 3-3 in January 2016 – subsequent scores have been more one-sided: 3-1, 4-0, 5-1, 3-1, 3-1, 4-0 and then 2-2. It has been one of the most action-packed fixtures on the calendar.
Rich Jolly with the preview:
Liverpool vs Arsenal is always ‘spectacular’ — now can define a season
A Christmas cracker awaits at Anfield as Liverpool host Arsenal, but now the Premier League title is on the line as well
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Arsenal
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the big Premier League clash of the weekend, as Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield.
The winners of this game will sit top of the table for Christmas, with at least a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City, while they are away for the Club World Cup.
There’s a lot to play for and this is always a fascinating encounter - be sure to tune in for the team news soon and all the match action across 90 minutes and more.
