✕ Close Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 win over West Ham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The real battle for the Premier League title is some way down the line, but being top of the table at Christmas has often foretold who the eventual winners will be - and one of these teams will sit in first on 25 December 2023. Liverpool host Arsenal on Saturday evening, knowing they must win to overhaul the Gunners, who remain in first after Aston Villa were held by Sheffield United one day earlier.

Jurgen Klopp’s team thrashed West Ham in midweek in the cup with a somewhat rotated side, but this fixture is the one they’ll want to win - especially after the disappointing showing at Anfield against Manchester United a week ago, resulting in a goalless draw.

Mikel Arteta’s team bounced back to winning ways against Brighton last time out and have had a week’s rest in the lead-up to this game, but don’t have a great track record in this part of Merseyside. Follow the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips here.