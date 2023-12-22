Jump to content
Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Our football tipster has three selections for Saturday evening's top-of-the-table showdown at Anfield
Last Updated: 22nd of December 2023
Chris Rivers
Football Writer
Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions

Two of the leading protagonists in an engrossing title race face off in a fantastic festive fixture at Anfield on Saturday with one aim; to celebrate Christmas at the top of the tree.

Arsenal went into the last round of fixtures in top spot ahead of the trip to Merseyside to face a Liverpool side that’s only one point behind them (5.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event). 

There’s no prize for being in first place come December 25th and as Arsenal know only too well, the side top at Christmas doesn’t always go on to be crowned champions – the Gunners have failed to win the league the last five times they’ve been the Christmas number one. 

But with 51.6 per cent of all Premier League champions having been top at Christmas, it's a significant achievement, even in this season of twists and turns.

With champions Manchester City continuing to lose ground in the title race, the Premier League odds have shifted with Arsenal now 5/2 to go one better than last year’s runner-up finish, while Liverpool are 11/4. 

Those title prices on football betting sites could change again depending on the outcome of Saturday’s encounter, or remain largely the same if two well-matched sides end up cancelling one another out.

Tough to split title rivals

Liverpool are marginal favourites on betting apps for the win having warmed up for the top-of-the-table clash by thrashing West Ham 5-1 in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp chose to call out the Anfield crowd after that win and supporters are likely to respond by creating a white-hot atmosphere for Arsenal’s visit at the weekend.

Going to Anfield tends to be hard enough with Liverpool winning 12 of their 13 home games in all competitions this season, only failing to beat Manchester United last weekend.

They had enough chances to win that game though, recording 34 attempts on goal and 2.66 expected goals as they failed to score for the first time in 27 league games, and Arsenal’s league-leading defence can expect a serious examination. 

The Reds have scored 24 goals across their last seven home games and the visitors, who have kept two clean sheets in the last 10 away games in all competitions, will do well to keep Mohamed Salah and co quiet.

Anfield has been the site of some Arsenal horror shows with two 4-0 losses and a 5-1 defeat sprinkled amidst their last 10 visits. But games between the two have been far closer recently and Mikel Arteta’s men probably should have won this fixture last season, throwing away a 2-0 lead.

That 2-2 draw was one of the setbacks that would eventually cost Arsenal the title, but they are coming on strong again this year, winning five of their last six league assignments.

Arteta’s men are playing as well as they have done all season with Declan Rice controlling the midfield and a fully-fit frontline creating chances freely, albeit not always taking them. 

Liverpool’s defence, without Andrew Robertson and Joel Matip, appears vulnerable and a Gunners attack that scored five times in two meetings with the Reds last season poses a significant threat.

With two star-studded attacks on show, the likelihood of both teams scoring seems high. Whether that leads to a winner is more debatable though and a fourth draw in the last 10 meetings between the two sides is our preferred choice.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 1: Draw & both teams to score – 7/2 with BetVictor

Magic Martinelli may strike again

There’s no shortage of contenders to score in this fixture and that’s led to some big prices on betting sites in the goalscorer markets.

Arsenal top scorer Bukayo Saka is a 3/1 chance, which is worth consideration. However, he’s only scored one away goal all season and has only netted once in his last nine outings.

At a slightly bigger price to score for Arsenal is Gabriel Martinelli, a man who has had plenty of success against Liverpool recently. 

The Brazilian scored in both meetings with the Reds last season and had a hand in four of Arsenal’s five goals against Klopp’s team in those two games.

Playing on the left of Arsenal's front three, Martinelli found plenty of space vacated by the attack-minded Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal had some success using Martinelli’s pace to get in behind Aston Villa recently and this is a match that should suit him again. 

The 22-year-old has had at least one shot in his last seven appearances for Arsenal, including trying his luck four times against Brighton, and may chalk up his third goal in six games for the north London outfit.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 2: Gabriel Martinelli to score anytime – 10/3 with bet365

Fast, furious but clean

Both meetings between these sides last season left the fans talking about the breathtaking football come full-time, rather than the referee’s performance, and that’s despite eight yellow cards being shown in the 2-2 draw.

That was only the second time in the last 10 encounters between these two clubs that a referee has produced five or more cards in a game and these are currently two of the league’s better-behaved sides.

Arsenal have collected a league-low 24 cards in total this season, while Liverpool, after their early flurry of red cards, rank 17th for yellow cards received.

Chris Kavanagh has been assigned the game and the stats suggest he’s mainly been focusing on the Christmas kind of cards recently. 

He’s only shown over four cards once in his last six Premier League matches and ranks 14th amongst top flight referees for average bookings and fouls per game this season, according to WhoScored.com. 

Kavanagh has taken charge of three Liverpool games already this term and shown only five yellow cards. 

The match official’s tendency to let the game flow and the good behavioural record of both teams helps make under 4.5 cards at 5/6 our final Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Tip 3: Under 4.5 cards – 5/6 with bet365

Get a free bet on Liverpool vs Arsenal

Saturday’s clash is arguably the biggest game of the season so far and for those looking to follow any of our Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions, don’t forget to check out these new betting sites for the latest bookmaker offers.

Parimatch are currently offering new customers the chance to boost the price of Arsenal or Liverpool to win Saturday's game to 40/1. To qualify, open an account and deposit via debit card before backing either Arsenal or Liverpool to win in the match market. There's a maximum bet of £1 and any winnings are paid out in free bets.

Parimatch are also offering new customers a festive bundle worth £50, which includes £40 in free bets and a £10 slot bonus to use at their online casino UK.

Always read the terms and conditions before signing up with a new bookmakers and if you are betting on Liverpool vs Arsenal this weekend, remember to always gamble responsibly.

Chris Rivers for independent.co.uk
Chris Rivers

Chris is an experienced sports betting writer who has worked with most major bookmakers and national media outlets, such as Racing Post and ITN. He covers a wide range of sports with his favourites being NFL, rugby, football and Formula 1.

