Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions return to Anfield with Gunners set to give guard of honour
Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?
Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.
The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.
Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.
Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:
How Liverpool’s ‘Achraf Hakimi’ challenge can reveal Trent Alexander-Arnold lesson
Yes, the right-back position could be a fascinating one for Arne Slot this summer. Will he recruit from elsewhere or trust Conor Bradley? Richard Jolly examines the situation.
Arne Slot confirms Conor Bradley will start ahead of departing Trent Alexander-Arnold
There will be no Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool starting line-up today, with Conor Bradley given a chance to impress - and perhaps seize the right-back shirt for next season.
Why Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit does not make him a traitor
There has been a bit of criticism for Trent Alexander-Arnold from certain prominent figures connected with Liverpool, an academy graduate’s departure in the wake of a Premier League success always likely to get emotions running high. Richard Jolly explains why Alexander-Arnold is perfectly entitled to find pastures new after a transformative spell at the club:
Trent Alexander-Arnold explains decision to leave Liverpool in emotional video message
Since then, though, the departure of a homegrown star has been confirmed. It was not necessarily a surprise to see Trent Alexander-Arnold announce his exit as he seeks a new challenge away from Anfield.
Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title triumph 35 years in the making
What a day it was a fortnight ago for the Liverpool fans, able to truly relish a triumph having been denied the chance to celebrate properly after their breakthrough Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp. Kieran Jackson was there to soak up the atmosphere.
Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE
The champions are back at Anfield ready to celebrate their title triumph, Liverpool hosting Arsenal in a meeting once thought a possible decider but now with significantly lower stakes. Can Mikel Arteta’s men bounce back from Champions League exit?
Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.
