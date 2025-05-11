Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Champions return to Anfield with Gunners set to give guard of honour

Can Liverpool celebrate their title triumph with victory over their closest challengers?

Richard Jolly
at Anfield
,Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 11 May 2025 12:24 BST
Comments
Arne Slot is "disappointed" that Trent Alexander-Arnold has decided to leave Liverpool

Liverpool’s champions tour continues as Arne Slot’s side prepare to receive a guard of honour from closest title challengers Arsenal ahead of their clash at Anfield.

The Reds were crowned Premier League victors two weeks ago after thrashing Tottenham 5-1, with the result condemning the Gunners to a third successive failed title charge. Mikel Arteta’s side will now need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, with the new objective to secure second place and avoid total ignominy after a season that promised much but delivered little.

Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly-crowned champions. While there is little to gain for Slot and his squad with such a dominant title success, a petering out would not be desired. Once thought a possible title decider, the stakes may be lower today but a captivating affair could yet await.

Follow all of the latest from Anfield with our live blog below:

Recommended

How Liverpool’s ‘Achraf Hakimi’ challenge can reveal Trent Alexander-Arnold lesson

Yes, the right-back position could be a fascinating one for Arne Slot this summer. Will he recruit from elsewhere or trust Conor Bradley? Richard Jolly examines the situation.

How Liverpool’s ‘Achraf Hakimi’ challenge can reveal Trent Alexander-Arnold lesson

Arne Slot admitted disappointment at Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave his boyhood club but history offers Liverpool an encouraging sign
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:40

Arne Slot confirms Conor Bradley will start ahead of departing Trent Alexander-Arnold

There will be no Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool starting line-up today, with Conor Bradley given a chance to impress - and perhaps seize the right-back shirt for next season.

Arne Slot confirms Conor Bradley will start ahead of departing Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool head coach has admitted replacing Alexander-Arnold will be tough
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:30

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit does not make him a traitor

There has been a bit of criticism for Trent Alexander-Arnold from certain prominent figures connected with Liverpool, an academy graduate’s departure in the wake of a Premier League success always likely to get emotions running high. Richard Jolly explains why Alexander-Arnold is perfectly entitled to find pastures new after a transformative spell at the club:

Why Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool exit does not make him a traitor

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, but there is no question the two-time Premier League champion and Champions League winner will be departing as a Liverpool great
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:20

Trent Alexander-Arnold explains decision to leave Liverpool in emotional video message

Since then, though, the departure of a homegrown star has been confirmed. It was not necessarily a surprise to see Trent Alexander-Arnold announce his exit as he seeks a new challenge away from Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold explains decision to leave Liverpool in emotional video message

The lifelong Liverpool supporter will join Real Madrid after more than 20 years with his boyhood club
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:10

Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title triumph 35 years in the making

What a day it was a fortnight ago for the Liverpool fans, able to truly relish a triumph having been denied the chance to celebrate properly after their breakthrough Premier League success under Jurgen Klopp. Kieran Jackson was there to soak up the atmosphere.

Inside the red mist: How Liverpool fans celebrated a title 35 years in the making

After missing out in 2020 due to Covid, Liverpool fans had waited 35 years for a title party – and they came from near and far, with or without an invite. Kieran Jackson reports from Anfield
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 12:00

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE

The champions are back at Anfield ready to celebrate their title triumph, Liverpool hosting Arsenal in a meeting once thought a possible decider but now with significantly lower stakes. Can Mikel Arteta’s men bounce back from Champions League exit?

Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are back on their home turf
Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are back on their home turf (Getty Images)
Harry Latham-Coyle11 May 2025 11:25

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in