Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Live

Liverpool v Arsenal live: Gunners go on attack in Premier League showdown despite Saliba injury blow

Last season’s champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal meet in a blockbuster clash at Anfield

Richard Jolly
at Anfield
,Chris Wilson
Sunday 31 August 2025 17:04 BST
Arsenal 'have to find something' in attack - Arteta on Liverpool clash

Liverpool and Arsenal are battling at Anfield in an early clash of last season’s Premier League title rivals.

Arsenal’s hopes of taking the next step under Mikel Arteta after back-to-back runners-up finishes were dashed by Liverpool as they swooped to win the title in Arne Slot’s first season.

The Reds have been the summer’s biggest spenders but Arsenal have also undergone a £250m spree, signing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.

Both teams have won their opening two games of the season but Liverpool have conceded twice in each of their two victories while Arsenal have kept consecutive clean sheets.

The Gunners arrive at Anfield without Bukayo Saka and with Martin Odegaard and Eze named on the bench, but victory at the champions would send a statement that Arsenal mean business this season.

Follow Liverpool v Arsenal, below

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

33 mins

CLOSE! Raya so close to messing up a solid start there.

The classic scenario of needless short passes in their own box, as Raya passes it straight out to van Dijk.

The defender opts not to shoot (understandably) but Arsenal manage to recover before Liverpool can test the ‘keeper.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 17:04

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

A difficult first half-hour for Liverpool. There was another worrying sign in Milos Kerkez's tough start when Noni Madueke sped past him. The midfield feels too stretched, perhaps in part because the wingers are so wide. And they have barely created anything.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
Richard Jolly31 August 2025 17:03

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

31 mins

Neither side has been able to take hold of the game so far, and neither manager will be very happy with this start.

Arteta will probably be the happier of the two though, with his side having done marginally more in attack while limiting Liverpool to very little too.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 17:02

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

29 mins

Gravenberch is the first player to be booked as he clips the heels of Calafiori, conceding a free-kick around 40 yards out.

It’s very poor from Rice, who just runs up and boots it out of play. Very odd from the England man.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 17:00

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

26 mins

Liverpool win a cheap free-kick off Timber but Wirtz’s free-kick is straight out of play.

Not a lot to report in terms of attacking flair and big chances so far at Anfield, as Timber wins another corner.

(Getty Images)
Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:56

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

24 mins

Another Arsenal attack, but it ends with Calafiori swinging in a cross that nobody in white is anywhere near the end of.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:54

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

22 mins

The corner comes all the way out to Madueke near the edge of the box and he controls it well, before lashing a half-volley that forces a good low save from Alisson at the near post.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:53

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

21 mins

A ball forward from Zubimendi finds Madueke, who does well to get in behind Kerkez initially before the full-back recovers and slides in to conceded a corner.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:52

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

18 mins

The corner comes in but it’s cleared, as is a brief VAR check for holding in the area!

Mac Allister on Merino, nothing in it.

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:49

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

17 mins

Lovely stuff from van Dijk to pick out Salah with a great diagonal pass, though the Egyptian’s cross is collected by Raya.

Arsenal get up the pitch and Madueke runs at Kerkez, eventually winning a corner.

33 goals and counting from corners for the Gunners since August 2023...

Chris Wilson31 August 2025 16:48

