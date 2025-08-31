Liverpool v Arsenal live: Gunners go on attack in Premier League showdown despite Saliba injury blow
Last season’s champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal meet in a blockbuster clash at Anfield
Liverpool and Arsenal are battling at Anfield in an early clash of last season’s Premier League title rivals.
Arsenal’s hopes of taking the next step under Mikel Arteta after back-to-back runners-up finishes were dashed by Liverpool as they swooped to win the title in Arne Slot’s first season.
The Reds have been the summer’s biggest spenders but Arsenal have also undergone a £250m spree, signing Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi.
Both teams have won their opening two games of the season but Liverpool have conceded twice in each of their two victories while Arsenal have kept consecutive clean sheets.
The Gunners arrive at Anfield without Bukayo Saka and with Martin Odegaard and Eze named on the bench, but victory at the champions would send a statement that Arsenal mean business this season.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
33 mins
CLOSE! Raya so close to messing up a solid start there.
The classic scenario of needless short passes in their own box, as Raya passes it straight out to van Dijk.
The defender opts not to shoot (understandably) but Arsenal manage to recover before Liverpool can test the ‘keeper.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
A difficult first half-hour for Liverpool. There was another worrying sign in Milos Kerkez's tough start when Noni Madueke sped past him. The midfield feels too stretched, perhaps in part because the wingers are so wide. And they have barely created anything.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
31 mins
Neither side has been able to take hold of the game so far, and neither manager will be very happy with this start.
Arteta will probably be the happier of the two though, with his side having done marginally more in attack while limiting Liverpool to very little too.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
29 mins
Gravenberch is the first player to be booked as he clips the heels of Calafiori, conceding a free-kick around 40 yards out.
It’s very poor from Rice, who just runs up and boots it out of play. Very odd from the England man.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
26 mins
Liverpool win a cheap free-kick off Timber but Wirtz’s free-kick is straight out of play.
Not a lot to report in terms of attacking flair and big chances so far at Anfield, as Timber wins another corner.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
24 mins
Another Arsenal attack, but it ends with Calafiori swinging in a cross that nobody in white is anywhere near the end of.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
22 mins
The corner comes all the way out to Madueke near the edge of the box and he controls it well, before lashing a half-volley that forces a good low save from Alisson at the near post.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
21 mins
A ball forward from Zubimendi finds Madueke, who does well to get in behind Kerkez initially before the full-back recovers and slides in to conceded a corner.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
18 mins
The corner comes in but it’s cleared, as is a brief VAR check for holding in the area!
Mac Allister on Merino, nothing in it.
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal
17 mins
Lovely stuff from van Dijk to pick out Salah with a great diagonal pass, though the Egyptian’s cross is collected by Raya.
Arsenal get up the pitch and Madueke runs at Kerkez, eventually winning a corner.
33 goals and counting from corners for the Gunners since August 2023...
