Is Liverpool vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool will receive a guard of honour from Arsenal as the Premier League champions host their closest title challengers at Anfield.

Mikel Arteta’s side will need to pick themselves up from Wednesday night’s heartbreak in the Champions League semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

And it will hurt the Gunners to applaud Liverpool onto the pitch, with Arsenal set to finish as runners-up in the Premier League for a third year in a row.

Second place is not secure yet, though, with Manchester City and Newcastle breathing down their necks after just one win in their last five league games.

Liverpool, too, will want a response at Anfield after losing to Chelsea last weekend in their first game as the newly crowned champions.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 11 May at Anfield.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. Customers can also stream the match on Sky Go and Now TV.

What is the team news?

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot made a handful of changes to his team at Stamford Bridge, rotating his line-up after being crowned champions.

He was confirmed that Conor Bradley will start, with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially dropping to the bench after he confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Arsenal remain without Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz and Arteta may decide to freshen things up after the defeat to PSG. Leandro Trossard could replace Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Merino, Trossard