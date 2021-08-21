Liverpool will aim to make it two wins from two to open the Premier League season when they host Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were impressive as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Norwich last weekend, with Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all on the scoresheet.

Virgil van Dijk completed 90 minutes for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury away to Everton last October and the presence of the defender was a huge boost to the Reds as they opened their Premier League campaign with three points.

Burnley blew a one-goal lead as they were defeated 2-1 by Brighton at Turf Moor. Sean Dyche’s side won their first match at Anfield since 1974 last season, as the Clarets ended Liverpool’s 68-game home unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match today.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 21 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Thiago are “close” to being fully fit but said in his pre-match press conference that it will likely be another week before the midfielders are ready for selection. Curtis Jones is available again after missing the Norwich match due to a concussion.

The Liverpool manager also spoke about Fabinho following the passing of his father earlier this week. “I would like to say it’s a private situation,” Klopp said. “Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do and that’s it pretty much.”

That means Liverpool could retain their starting midfield from the Norwich match, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to keep their spots. Kostas Tsimikas continues to deputise for the injured Andy Robertson while Roberto Firmino will be pushing for a start following his goal off the bench last weekend.

Dale Stephens and Kevin Long remain out for Burnley but Sean Dyche has no further injury concerns.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Jota, Salah

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Burnley: 16/1

Prediction

Sean Dyche’s side may have been unbeaten on their previous two visits to Anfield, but Liverpool are set to be a different proposition with the return of their home fans at Anfield. Burnley always pose a challenge but Jurgen Klopp’s side should be too strong here. Liverpool 2-0 Burnley