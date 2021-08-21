Mohamed Salah has two years remaining on his current deal at Liverpool (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off for the second weekend of the Premier League 2021/22 season.

The Reds started fast in their opener at Norwich last weekend, with a sizzling display led by Mohamed Salah seeing the visitors home 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Anfield awaits Jurgen Klopp’s side today with hopes of another title after an off-season last term, while Sean Dyche’s Clarets will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing collapse late on against Brighton, coughing up a 1-0 lead to go down 2-1 at Turf Moor.

One of the key pieces to this Liverpool side over recent years is Salah, who has scored 126 goals in all competitions since his move in 2017 from Roma, but with two years left on his contract, Klopp has revealed that the 29-year-old is in talks over an extension: “I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things. Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ... When there are talks then there are talks and when there is a decision, we will tell you. Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that’s it.”

Follow all the live updates, analysis and reaction below: