Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds aim to continue their winning start to the new Premier League season with their first game back at Anfield against Sean Dyche’s Clarets
Liverpool host Burnley at Anfield in the lunchtime kick-off for the second weekend of the Premier League 2021/22 season.
The Reds started fast in their opener at Norwich last weekend, with a sizzling display led by Mohamed Salah seeing the visitors home 3-0 at Carrow Road.
Anfield awaits Jurgen Klopp’s side today with hopes of another title after an off-season last term, while Sean Dyche’s Clarets will be aiming to bounce back after a disappointing collapse late on against Brighton, coughing up a 1-0 lead to go down 2-1 at Turf Moor.
One of the key pieces to this Liverpool side over recent years is Salah, who has scored 126 goals in all competitions since his move in 2017 from Roma, but with two years left on his contract, Klopp has revealed that the 29-year-old is in talks over an extension: “I am involved in pretty much everything in the club. Maybe some talks happen without me, that’s possible, but apart from that I know about all the things. Two things. Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment football-wise, mood-wise ... When there are talks then there are talks and when there is a decision, we will tell you. Until then, it’s only important how the parties work together in these things ... If that’s perfect, what it is, then we don’t have to talk about anything else ... With two years left, you can imagine there are talks, that’s it.”
Recent results: Liverpool vs Burnley
Last weekend Liverpool kicked off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign with a 3-0 victory away at Norwich. Diogo Jota opened the scoring in the first half before Roberto Firmino came off the bench to double the lead. Mo Salah set up both goals before adding a third 15 minutes from the end to give the Reds an easy win.
Burnley had a dream start in their opening fixture against Brighton. James Tarkowski scored in the second minute but the Clarets couldn’t hold on. Two second half goals in the space of five minutes saw Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister take Brighton into the lead and the game finished 2-1 to the Seagulls.
When the two teams last met at Anfield Burnley claimed a remarkable 1-0 victory. This fixture last season ended Liverpool’s 68-match home unbeaten run in the Premier League and was the first of six successive top-flight defeats for them at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool and Mohamed Salah in contract talks
Liverpool vs Burnley team news
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Thiago are “close” to being fully fit but said in his pre-match press conference that it will likely be another week before the midfielders are ready for selection. Curtis Jones is available again after missing the Norwich match due to a concussion.
The Liverpool manager also spoke about Fabinho following the passing of his father earlier this week. “I would like to say it’s a private situation,” Klopp said. “Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do and that’s it pretty much.”
That means Liverpool could retain their starting midfield from the Norwich match, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to keep their spots. Kostas Tsimikas continues to deputise for the injured Andy Robertson while Roberto Firmino will be pushing for a start following his goal off the bench last weekend.
Dale Stephens and Kevin Long remain out for Burnley but Sean Dyche has no further injury concerns.
Liverpool vs Burnley predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Jota, Salah
Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes
Liverpool vs Burnley odds
Liverpool: 1/6
Draw: 13/2
Burnley: 16/1
Liverpool vs Burnley prediction
Sean Dyche’s side may have been unbeaten on their previous two visits to Anfield, but Liverpool are set to be a different proposition with the return of their home fans at Anfield. Burnley always pose a challenge but Jurgen Klopp’s side should be too strong here. Liverpool 2-0 Burnley
