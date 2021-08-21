Liverpool host Burnley in their first home match of the Premier League season today, with a full crowd at Anfield expected for the first time since March 2020.

Virgil van Dijk returned to play 90 minutes in the Reds’ first win of the season last weekend, as they defeated Norwich 3-0 at Carrow Road.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were all on the scoresheet and Jurgen Klopp’s side could be boosted by the returns of captain Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara this weekend.

Burnley were defeated 2-1 by Brighton in their opening match of the season at Turf Moor. The Clarets led through a goal from James Tarkowski but the visitors hit back with two goals in the second half.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it on?

The match kicks off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 21 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also watch the match on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Jordan Henderson and Thiago are “close” to being fully fit but said in his pre-match press conference that it will likely be another week before the midfielders are ready for selection. Curtis Jones is available again after missing the Norwich match due to a concussion.

The Liverpool manager also spoke about Fabinho following the passing of his father earlier this week. “I would like to say it’s a private situation,” Klopp said. “Fab is here and is doing what he is able to do and that’s it pretty much.”

That means Liverpool could retain their starting midfield from the Norwich match, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to keep their spots. Kostas Tsimikas continues to deputise for the injured Andy Robertson while Roberto Firmino will be pushing for a start following his goal off the bench last weekend.

Dale Stephens and Kevin Long remain out for Burnley but Sean Dyche has no further injury concerns.

Possible line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mane, Jota, Salah

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Brownhill, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Odds

Liverpool: 1/6

Draw: 13/2

Burnley: 16/1

Prediction

Sean Dyche’s side may have been unbeaten on their previous two visits to Anfield, but Liverpool are set to be a different proposition with the return of their home fans at Anfield. Burnley always pose a challenge but Jurgen Klopp’s side should be too strong here. Liverpool 2-0 Burnley