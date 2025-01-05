Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool face Manchester United at Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon, with the Reds looking to reinstate their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Arne Slot’s side began the year six points ahead of Arsenal with a game in hand over the Gunners, though they will be aware that any slip up can be costly despite being overwhelming favourites for the title already.

But they will be supremely confident as they face a United side with just two league wins under new manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese having seen his side crumble to defeats against Newcastle, Wolves and Bournemouth in the last fortnight alone.

The 39-year-old admitted that United were potentially in a relegation battle as it stands, and it could well get worse before it gets better, with the Red Devils having started the weekend just seven points clear of the drop zone.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Liverpool vs Manchester United?

Liverpool vs Manchester United is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 5 January at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Will the match go ahead?

An amber weather warning is in place across much of the north of England after heavy snow overnight. No official update has yet been made on the Premier League fixture.

Team news

Liverpool’s only new injury concern is Joe Gomez, who limped off in the win over West Ham and will almost certainly miss the weekend, with Jarrell Quansah likely to replace him as Ibrahima Konate remains sidelined.

The Reds’ only other absentees are Conor Bradley and Federico Chiesa, so it remains to be seen what Slot will opt for in midfield, with Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai competing in the attacking roles.

Slot will also have to make a decision on whether to use Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez up top, having opted for the Colombian in the win over West Ham.

For United, there are no new injury concerns after the loss to Newcastle, with Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount all remaining sidelined.

Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte will return from suspension, and they will likely move straight into midfield after the disaster at Old Trafford earlier in the week.

It remains to be seen whether Marcus Rashford will be in the squad or perhaps even in the starting eleven, though the poor performances of Joshua Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in recent weeks do suggest that Ruben Amorim needs to try something different.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Diaz.

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dalot; Diallo, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Odds

Liverpool win 2/7

Draw 17/4

Man Utd win 9/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

As the odds suggest, it is difficult to see anything other than a convincing home win in this one. With Liverpool looking to extend their lead at the top and United looking incapable of keeping sides from scoring, it could get ugly for the visitors.

Liverpool 3-0 Manchester United.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.