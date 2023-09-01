Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spain manager Jorge Vilda set for sack as family turns on Spanish FA president
Luis Rubiales’ uncle delivers explosive accusations in new interview as beleaguered president sends video to Fifa showing Jenni Hermoso smiling and joking over image of controversial kiss
Luis Rubiales’ family has turned on the beleaguered Spanish Football Federation president after his uncle gave an explosive interview accusing his nephew of being “obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women”.
Rubiales remains in his post, however, and has sent new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss, as he continues to desperately cling to power. In the video, Hermoso smiles as she shows her teammates a meme about the kiss to her teammates. Rubiales is still hoping to clear his name amid growing pressure to resign his post after Hermoso said the kiss was non-consensual and symptomatic of a broken culture in Spanish football.
Spain’s controversial manager Jorge Vilda meanwhile is on the verge of being sacked by the newly convened board of the Football Federation after he refused a request to resign.
Spanish FA considers reasons to sack World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda
The Spanish Football Federation is considering whether it has grounds to sack Spain Women’s World Cup-winning head coach Jorge Vilda, according to reports.
Vilda is still in the post after most of his coaching staff resigned in protest against federation (Rfef) president Luis Rubiales, who has refused to quit for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup final win.
All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.
He was applauded by Vilda after repeatedly insisting that he would not quit at the Rfef’s extraordinary general meeting last Friday and the federation is exploring its options over whether they can sack the head coach.
Mother of football chief Luis Rubiales taken to hospital during hunger strike
The mother of suspended Spanish football president Luis Rubiales has been taken to hospital three days into a hunger strike after locking herself in a church.
Angeles Bejar staged her protest to try to end what she dubbed an “inhumane witch-hunt” against her son after the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) asked him to resign.
She had started her hunger strike on Monday in Montril, southern Spain, and vowed to continue despite her son’s pleas for her to stop. “I am willing to die for justice because my son is a decent person and it is not fair what they’re doing,” she told a Spanish television station.
On Wednesday, a priest called Father Antonio said Ms Bejar had been taken to hospital after feeling tired and unwell. “We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” he said.
The hospital would not confirm whether Ms Bejar was admitted.
Earlier, she told MailOnline: “My son is very worried and has asked me not to continue, to stop, but I will be here until I drop and my body can continue. He is not here. He is away but he has told me to stop but I’ve said I will not. I will carry on.”
Who is Jorge Vilda?
One of the most controversial figures in the Spanish football crisis is Jorge Vilda, the manager of the World Cup-winning women’s team whom many of the players dislike, even despise. Our chief football writer Miguel Delaney recently detailed the other man at the centre of the storm:
Breaking: Spain manager Jorge Vilda set for sack
New, from Reuters: Spain’s football federation (RFEF) is preparing to sack Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women’s team, after he refused a request to resign, a federation source said on Thursday.
A new board constituted after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over an allegedly unsolicited kiss he planted on a player’s lips has agreed to work on terminating coach Vilda’s contract, the source said.
The board is also negotiating with players of the women’s team who have gone on strike over the incident for their return.
Uefa boss says Luis Rubiales was ‘inappropriate’ but says Fifa will decide his future
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has described the behaviour of Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales as “inappropriate” – but called for Fifa’s investigation to be allowed to run its course.
All of Spain’s 23 World Cup winners, plus another 58 players, have said they will not represent their country until Rubiales has left his post.
Ceferin, head of Europe’s governing body, feels the full disciplinary process must be allowed to be completed without added distraction, but admits change must follow.
“I am a lawyer and one of the vice-presidents of Fifa. His case is in the hands of the disciplinary body of the international federation. Any comments I might make would feel like pressure,” Ceferin told French media outlet L’Equipe in his first public comments since the incident.
“I just have to say that I am sad that such an event overshadows the victory of the Spanish national team. We should change things. I had a meeting today with Laura McAllister (vice-president of Uefa) to find ways to change the way we behave. We must do more.”
Ceferin added: “Of course, what he did was inappropriate. We all know it. I hope he knows that was inappropriate. This is enough for the moment because the disciplinary committee will decide.”
What happens next?
Rubiales faces at least three legal and administrative challenges, which carry potential sanctions ranging from sacking and disqualification to prison time. As well as FIFA’s disciplinary committee hearings, the Spanish High Court’s prosecutor plans to contact Hermoso about a possible criminal complaint for sexual aggression, and the state-run National Sports Council (CSD) has asked its Sport Administrative Court (TAD) to look into complaints.
Rubiales, who says he is the victim of a campaign by “false feminists”, and the RFEF, have said they will take their own legal action to prove his innocence.
What has the reaction been?
Rubiales’ actions on World Cup final day, and later defiance, have brought a torrent of public criticism in Spain and elsewhere, but also a backlash in some circles against feminism. Spain’s socialist government has taken a tough line: Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz termed the kiss an “attack” while acting Equality Minister Irene Montero told Reuters: “We are sending the correct message to the world, that sexism is over.”
Within the game, numerous figures condemned Rubiales, including high-profile male personalities such as Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. A group of 81 professionals, including the entire World Cup-winning squad, said they would no longer play for the national side under the current leadership. In support of Rubiales, his mother Angeles Bejar began a hunger strike in a church in their hometown of Motril on Aug. 28 to denounce “the inhumane and bloody hunt” against her son.
What have the authorities done?
World governing body FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and on 26 August provisionally suspended him from all football-related activities for 90 days. He refused to resign. “A consensual peck is enough to get me out of here? I will fight until the end,” Rubiales told the federation, to the applause of many, including Vilda.
Since that meeting, the RFEF’s regional representatives have urged his resignation.
What did Rubiales do?
When the final whistle blew in Australia on 20 August and Spain had beaten England 1-0, Rubiales grabbed his crotch in celebration while close to Spain’s Queen Letizia and 16-year-old Princess Sofia. When presenting Hermoso with her medal, he held the player on the head and kissed her lips.
Hermoso’s first reaction was to tell team mates “Hey, I didn’t like it”, according to locker room footage. The federation cited her the next day as downplaying the incident, but she denied involvement in that statement and went on to say she did not agree to the kiss and was a victim of sexism. Rubiales first called critics “idiots” then apologised. “Surely I was wrong, I have to admit,” he said in a video. “It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness.”
