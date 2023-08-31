✕ Close Protesters gather in Madrid calling for Spanish football federation president to resign

Luis Rubiales’ family has turned on the beleaguered Spanish Football Federation president after his uncle gave an explosive interview accusing his nephew of being “obsessed with power, with luxury, and with women”.

Rubiales remains in his post, however, and has sent new video to Fifa appearing to show Jenni Hermoso laughing over his infamous kiss, as he continues to desperately cling to power. In the video, Hermoso smiles as she shows her teammates a meme about the kiss to her teammates. Rubiales is still hoping to clear his name amid growing pressure to resign his post after Hermoso said the kiss was non-consensual and symptomatic of a broken culture in Spanish football.

Rubiales’ mother has meanwhile ended her hunger strike and been admitted to hospital after locking herself in a church in protest over her son’s treatment and the “witch hunt” against him. A priest called Father Antonio said Angeles Bejar had been taken to hospital after feeling tired and unwell. “We have called the son. He’s in touch with her and they have decided that she needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

