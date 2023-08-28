Luis Rubiales news LIVE: Spanish FA holds emergency meeting as president banned from contacting Hermoso
An ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting is being held to determine the next course of action concerning the 46-year-old
The Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) is set to hold an ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting today after president Luis Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to.
Rubiales sparked controversy with his actions towards Hermoso after Spain won the World Cup last week. The 46-year-old has repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions blaming a “false feminism” witchhunt for the criticism levelled at him and vowed he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary.
Fifa have banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour. The Spanish FA president is also not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Hermoso or those close to her after she released a statement condemning the Rfef’s pressuing actions since the incident occured.
Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff - excepting manager Jorge Vilda - have all walked out.
Follow all the latest updates as the Spanish Football Federation deal with the latest fallout from Luis Rubiales’ actions:
How did the Luis Rubiales controversy start?
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) president, Luis Rubiales, has made headlines over the past week for his actions during the medal ceremony at the Women’s World Cup.
Spain won the tournment having beaten England in the final and as 33-year-old midfielder, Jenni Hermoso, went up to receive her medal Rubiales hugged her, grabbed her head and kissed her on the lips in a so-called exuberant celebration.
Hermoso then insisted she “did not enjoy it” after being kissed by Rubiales and controversy followed. Calls from former and current women footballers, parts of the media, and even the Spanish government itself came in to ask the 46-year-old to resign for his position.
At a wild press conference on Friday, Rubiales repeated his claims that the kiss was consensual, blamed a ‘false feminism’ witchhunt for trying to remove him and screamed his refusal to resign in bizarre scenes prompting more forceful measures to be taken against him.
As the heat on the Spanish FA president intensifies, the Rfef have organised an emergency meeting for this afternoon to discuss the next steps in this ongoing saga.
