The Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) is set to hold an ‘extraordinary and urgent’ meeting today after president Luis Rubiales was suspended by Fifa for kissing Women’s World Cup winner, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips in an act the footballer says she did not consent to.

Rubiales sparked controversy with his actions towards Hermoso after Spain won the World Cup last week. The 46-year-old has repeatedly refused to take responsibility for his actions blaming a “false feminism” witchhunt for the criticism levelled at him and vowed he would fight to clear his name in court if necessary.

Fifa have banned Rubiales from all football-related activity for 90 days over his conduct and have launched an investigation into his behaviour. The Spanish FA president is also not allowed to contact Spanish midfielder Hermoso or those close to her after she released a statement condemning the Rfef’s pressuing actions since the incident occured.

Following his refusal to resign, the Spanish women’s national team signed a letter stating their intent not to play for the country until Rubiales is removed from his role and the coaching staff - excepting manager Jorge Vilda - have all walked out.

Follow all the latest updates as the Spanish Football Federation deal with the latest fallout from Luis Rubiales’ actions: