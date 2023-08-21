This is the moment Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kisses player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their world cup win over England.

After she is given her medal by Fifa President Gianni Infantino, Mr Rubiales can be seen giving Hermoso a hug and lifting her off her feet.

A brief conversation follows before Mr Rubiales grabs Hermoso around her back and kisses her on the lips.

Outrage quickly spread on social media, with football supporters accusing Mr Rubiales of inappropriate behaviour.