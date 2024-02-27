✕ Close Guardiola seeks improved performance from Grealish

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.

City won the FA Cup as part of their historic ‘treble’ last season and Pep Guardiola’s side are out to defend all three trophies this campaign. City face Manchester United in the derby this weekend, but before then take on Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The champions claimed a narrow win on their previous visit to Kenilworth Road earlier this season. Rob Edwards and his side have won admirers this season and have proved difficult to beat at home, but the Hatters have slipped into the bottom three in the league.

Follow updates from Luton vs Manchester City, below: