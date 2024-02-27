Jump to content

1709064905

Luton Town vs Manchester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Kenilworth Road

Luke Baker
Tuesday 27 February 2024 20:15
Guardiola seeks improved performance from Grealish

Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.

City won the FA Cup as part of their historic ‘treble’ last season and Pep Guardiola’s side are out to defend all three trophies this campaign. City face Manchester United in the derby this weekend, but before then take on Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The champions claimed a narrow win on their previous visit to Kenilworth Road earlier this season. Rob Edwards and his side have won admirers this season and have proved difficult to beat at home, but the Hatters have slipped into the bottom three in the league.

Follow updates from Luton vs Manchester City, below:

1709064851

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

27 February 2024 20:14
1709064632

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Offside, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.

27 February 2024 20:10
1709064429

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.

27 February 2024 20:07
1709064221

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester City 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

27 February 2024 20:03
1709064040

Luton Town vs Manchester City

First Half begins.

27 February 2024 20:00
1709060643

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

27 February 2024 19:04
1709060408

Luton Town vs Manchester City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

27 February 2024 19:00

