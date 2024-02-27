Luton Town vs Manchester City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Luton Town face Manchester City in the FA Cup tonight.
City won the FA Cup as part of their historic ‘treble’ last season and Pep Guardiola’s side are out to defend all three trophies this campaign. City face Manchester United in the derby this weekend, but before then take on Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
The champions claimed a narrow win on their previous visit to Kenilworth Road earlier this season. Rob Edwards and his side have won admirers this season and have proved difficult to beat at home, but the Hatters have slipped into the bottom three in the league.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
Offside, Luton Town. Cauley Woodrow is caught offside.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
Attempt blocked. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Doughty.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester City 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
First Half begins.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Luton Town vs Manchester City
