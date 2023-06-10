Man City vs Inter line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final tonight, with both teams hoping to aid the biggest trophy of all in club football to their respective objectives already attained this term.

Pep Guardiola’s side have completed the domestic double with a Premier League title and the FA Cup already in the bag, following their recent Wembley win over rivals Man United. Now, though, they go looking for the last and most historic part of the campaign, looking to finish the treble.

As for Inter, they beat Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final to land their first silverware of the season, while they secured third place in Serie A to ensure a return to this competition next term.

All eyes will be on whether boss Simone Inzaghi opts for former City striker Edin Dzeko in the lineup or brings in on-loan Chelsea man Romelu Lukaku - while City are hoping Kyle Walker recovers to full fitness.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the Champions League final?

Man City play Inter Milan on Saturday 10 June. The match kicks off at 8pm BST in the Ataturk Stadium, Istanbul.

How can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, and can be streamed on the BT Sport app and desktop website. BT have also made it free for viewers to watch, on the BT Sport YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker has been hampered in preparations for the final by a muscle injury, but he has vowed to be back fit and pending any late setbacks, he should be included in the squad. There are no other injury issues for Pep Guardiola to worry about.

Milan Skriniar is back in training for Inter Milan after an injury, though it’s doubtful he’ll earn a place in the starting back three, with Simone Inzaghi’s plans already set. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are both hoping to be passed fit for the final too, with the latter probably having least chance after an injury in the Coppa Italia final.

Predicted lineups

MCI - Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland

INT - Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Barella, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

Inter 6/1

Prediction

It’s a huge task for the Serie A side to stop this City juggernaut and it seems they’ll finally get their hands on the trophy which has thus far eluded them. Man City 2-0 Inter Milan.