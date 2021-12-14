Manchester City can go four points clear at the top of the table if they defeat Leeds United in the Premier League this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been in dominant form in the league, with a hard-fought victory at Wolves last weekend making it six wins in succession.

They should be more than confident of stretching that run to seven games, with Leeds suffering from a wretched streak of injuries.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who sit just five points clear of the relegation zone, have lost arguably their two most influential players, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford, and have won just one of their last five games.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will take place at 8pm on Tuesday 14 December at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the BT Sport App, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

What is the team news?

Ferran Torres remains out injured while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt for Man City due to a back injury. Joao Cancelo is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.

Leeds are facing a host of injury problems, with Kalvin Phillips, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk and Robin Kock all ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Grealish, Sterling, Foden

Leeds: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Shackleton, Forshaw; Raphinha, Harrison, James; Roberts

Odds

Manchester City - 1/9

Draw - 8/1

Leeds - 20/1

Prediction

Manchester City lacked their usual cutting-edge against Wolves last time out but should have more than enough quality to win in convincing fashion against an injury-stricken Leeds. Manchester City 3-0 Leeds.