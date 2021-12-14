:) (playerId?:) Close Leeds secure legendary 2-1 win at Man City

Manchester City host Leeds United on Tuesday night looking to take an early step clear of their nearest challengers in the midweek round of Premier League matches. Pep Guardiola’s side are just one point clear of Liverpool heading into the game, but the Reds and third-place Chelsea don’t play until Thursday.

It’s six straight wins in the top flight for the reigning champions, in contrast to their opponents who have just one victory across that same span of matches. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have plenty of injury absences already and face several potential suspensions if any of seven players pick up a yellow card in this match - but he won’t be telling them to hold back, rather to be sensible about each challenge they make.

“There is no need for any added recommendation to the one we usually make – just to avoid actions that will get you booked,” he said. “I don’t think that we are a violent team and I don’t think we are defending worse and for that reason there is more hits. We always try not to be booked, whether we’re on the limit of yellows or not.” Follow all the team news and match updates from Man City vs Leeds below: