Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash as the Premier League roars back into action after the international break.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are one point ahead of their rivals after 12 matches, with a congested group just below the top two in a competitive start to the season.

Liverpool were comfortable winners against Brentford in their final fixture before the international action began, with a 3-0 win steadying things after tricky week for Jurgen Klopp.

And despite a terrible record of late at the Etihad Stadium, the German manager will be hoping his side can win away from home to go top of the league.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 25 November at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Manchester City have received a boost ahead of the game with all of Ederson, Nathan Ake and Erling Haaland likely to be able to feature after injury worries during the international break. Haaland has been dealing with an ankle problem and appeared to re-aggravate the issue while playing for Norway, but is set to lead the line. Mateo Kovacic could miss out, though, while Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones are high-profile absentees.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Joe Gomez all trained this week and may feature in the Liverpool matchday squad. With Kostas Tsimikas available, Jurgen Klopp must choose between the Greek defender and Gomez at left-back with Andy Robertson continuing his recovery from shoulder surgery.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri; Grealish, Alvarez, Silva, Foden; Haaland.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Odds

Manchester City win 3/4

Draw 10/3

Liverpool win 7/2



Prediction

A score draw. Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool