Man City vs Newcastle LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final today
Can City return to the FA Cup semi-finals or will Newcastle stun the holders?
Manchester City take on Newcastle in the FA Cup with a place in the semi-final draw on the line this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side are the holders and are once again on the treble hunt; after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, they are still in the running for all three trophies this campaign.
It was Newcastle who landed a blow to City earlier this season when Eddie Howe’s team knocked the champions out of the Carabao Cup back in September, but the Magpies landed the worst possible draw when they were handed a trip to the Etihad in the quarter-finals. Newcastle have lost nine matches in a row away to City since their last Etihad win in October 2014 and enter the game off the back of a defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.
The FA Cup is now Newcastle’s only chance of winning a trophy this campaign and Howe’s side will be looking to keep their season alive against the holders.
Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.
Manchester City face Real Madrid once again in the Champions League as the holders look to defend their title at Wembley in June.
The teams have met in the semi-finals in the last two seasons, with City thrashing Real 4-0 at the Etihad last year on their way to winning their first European Cup in Istanbul.
Pep Guardiola’s side were knocked out by the Spanish side the year before, however, in an all-time classic tie.
This season’s quarter-finals will therefore be the third year in a row in which City have faced Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout stages.
Pep Guardiola is relishing another clash with Real Madrid after Manchester City were pitted against the Spanish giants for a third successive year.
Champions League holders City will take on the competition’s record 14-time winners in the quarter-finals of this season’s competition next month.
The two clubs have met in the semi-finals for the past two years, with Real winning in 2022 but City avenging that loss – wrapped up with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium – last term.
“It looks like a little bit of a tradition, three years in a row playing the kings of the competition,” said City manager Guardiola following Friday’s draw.
Holders Manchester City continue their defence of the FA Cup as Pep Guardiola’s side host Newcastle in the quarter-finals today, with the Magpies fighting to keep their season alive.
City lifted the FA Cup as part of their treble-winning campaign last season, as Guardiola’s side are still able to repeat the feat as they battle for the Premier League title and Champions League too.
The FA Cup is Newcastle’s last chance of winning a trophy this season but Eddie Howe’s side got the worst draw possible when they landed defending champions City at the Etihad.
Manchester City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (5.30pm, BBC One) as they continue their march towards another treble this season.
Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost in the FA Cup since April 2022 when they were beaten by Liverpool in the semi-finals and are in a good position to make another deep run in the competition.
They are the favourites in the FA Cup odds to retain the trophy they won last year, while Newcastle are a 16/1 chance.
