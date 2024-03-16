(PA)

Manchester City take on Newcastle in the FA Cup with a place in the semi-final draw on the line this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side are the holders and are once again on the treble hunt; after winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, they are still in the running for all three trophies this campaign.

It was Newcastle who landed a blow to City earlier this season when Eddie Howe’s team knocked the champions out of the Carabao Cup back in September, but the Magpies landed the worst possible draw when they were handed a trip to the Etihad in the quarter-finals. Newcastle have lost nine matches in a row away to City since their last Etihad win in October 2014 and enter the game off the back of a defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

The FA Cup is now Newcastle’s only chance of winning a trophy this campaign and Howe’s side will be looking to keep their season alive against the holders.

Follow live updates from Manchester City vs Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.