Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets

Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card - 17/10 at BetMGM Manchester City host Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday (5.30pm, BBC One) as they continue their march towards another treble this season. Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost in the FA Cup since April 2022 when they were beaten by Liverpool in the semi-finals and are in a good position to make another deep run in the competition. They are the favourites in the to retain the trophy they won last year, while Newcastle are a 16/1 chance.

The Magpies last won the FA Cup in 1955 and have suffered a long wait to lift English football’s oldest trophy again, or any kind of silverware for that matter. see City as firm favourites to make the semi-finals, but Newcastle are prioritising the FA Cup now that their Premier League campaign has faded. They could be dangerous. In-form Phil Foden to underline his importance to City Phil Foden is currently enjoying his best goalscoring season as a Manchester City player having found the back of the net 18 times in all competitions this term. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in his last eight matches for City with Foden’s latest eye-catching performance coming in the 3-1 win over Manchester United when the England international struck twice.

It’s expected Foden will start on the right side of the Manchester City attack against Newcastle with Julian Alvarez or Jeremy Doku on the left. Foden has been a rotational option for Guardiola in the past, but he hasn’t started a match on the bench since December. Foden could find himself directly up against Dan Burn who has struggled at times this season against tricky wingers with a turn of pace. Foden could give the Newcastle left back a difficult evening. Erling Haaland is obviously City’s greatest goal threat, but Foden isn’t far behind the Norwegian centre forward in that regard at the moment and his price to score on could offer more value than Haaland. Manchester City vs Newcastle Tip 1: Phil Foden to score at any time - 7/4 at BoyleSports

City’s attack to put vulnerable Newcastle to the sword This season has been a struggle for Newcastle United as they have failed to live up to the standards they set for themselves last term. The Magpies will arrive at the Etihad Stadium on the back of a run of results that has featured just seven wins in their last 19 matches in all competitions with Eddie Howe’s team now sitting a lowly 10th in the Premier League table. Away from home, Newcastle have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last five matches in all competitions with the Magpies somewhat fortunate to make it past Blackburn Rovers in the last round of the FA Cup.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have found the back of the net six times in their last two home matches and have scored at least once in every game they have played at the Etihad Stadium this season. Guardiola’s team have struggled for top form against Newcastle recently, losing to them in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, but these two sides are in very different positions now. fancy City’s chances of racking up the scoreline, but there’s still good value in backing over 2.5 goals by the hosts. Manchester City vs Newcastle Tip 2: Over 2.5 Man City goals - 10/11 at BetUK

Bruno Guimaraes to be in the midfield firing line No Newcastle United player has been awarded more yellow cards this season than Bruno Guimaraes who be in the firing line on Saturday. The Brazilian will be tasked with preventing Manchester City from playing through the middle of the pitch with Guimaraes up against the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri. That could see him draw the attention of the referee. Guimaraes has been recently linked with a summer transfer to City who are reportedly admirers of the central midfielder. Saturday will be an opportunity for him to catch the eye of last season’s treble winners. This, however, will be difficult considering the quality of the opposition midfielders he will be up against. Guimaraes has been known to let frustration get the better of him when matches turn against him. Guimaraes was shown a booking in each of Newcastle’s last two meetings with Manchester City and are offering 17/10 for him to make it three from three. Manchester City vs Newcastle Tip 3: Bruno Guimaraes to be shown a card - 17/10 at BetMGM

