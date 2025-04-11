Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Man City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Draw and BTTS - 9/2 William Hill

Mateta to score at any time - 5/2 Bet365

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad in Saturday’s early kick-off (12.30pm, TNT Sports 1) as they look to put the pressure on those teams around them and cement their place in the top four.

Despite Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid on Tuesday confirming an extra Champions League place for Premier League teams this season, City have work to do if they are to finish in the top five.

Three points against Oliver Glasner’s side would see them go fourth, leapfrogging both Chelsea and Newcastle, who are both in action on Sunday when they face Ipswich and Manchester United respectively.

City go into the game in mixed form, which has been the story of the season, with five wins, three defeats and two draws from their last 10 games, while Palace have won seven of their last 10, losing just once against Everton back in April.

When the sides met earlier in the season City twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw as goals from Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis cancelled out Daniel Munoz and Maxence Lacroix‘s goals before Lewis was sent off with six minutes to go.

The two sides also played out a 2-2 draw in their last meeting at the Etihad too when Palace came from 2-0 to earn a point thanks to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Michael Olise from the penalty spot.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Preview: Goals, Goals And More Goals

As well as the two 2-2 draws between these sides, the other most recent match, at Selhurst Park last season saw six goals scored as City ran out 4-2 winners.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice after Mateta had opened the scoring and he would love to be back on the scoresheet this weekend as he looks to add to his tally of 106 goals before leaving City in the summer.

City also won 4-2 at the Etihad during the 2022/23 season, as Haaland scored his first hat-trick for City. He won’t be available to repeat that feat on Saturday, as he misses out through injury, but there are plenty of other players who can chip in with goals.

City have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League games against Crystal Palace, winning seven and drawing four, since losing 2-0 at home in October 2021.

But only league leaders Liverpool have earned more points over their last 10 Premier League games than Crystal Palace, with 23 to their 22 and you wouldn’t rule them out of taking something from this one.

They are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in the Premier League, winning six and drawing four but never before in their league history have they had a longer run without defeat on the road.

Football betting sites are offering 11/20 on a City win, 21/4 on Palace to win and 15/4 on a draw.

Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 9/2 William Hill

City vs Palace Betting Tips: Mateta On Target Again

Only Mohamed Salah, with 10, has scored more Premier League goals in 2025 than Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has nine from his 13 appearances so far.

He netted 18 goals in 2024 and could become the third Palace player to net double figures in the Premier League in consecutive years along with Andrew Johnson (2004/2005) and Eberechi Eze (2023/2024).

He has scored two in his last three matches against City and will no doubt provide the biggest threat this weekend.

Betting sites price him up at 17/2 to score first, 8/1 to score last and 5/2 to score at any time and with Eddie Nketiah out suspended, he is more likely to play the full 90 minutes.

Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction 2: Mateta to score at any time - 5/2 Bet365

