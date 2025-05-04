Why isn’t Brentford vs Manchester United on TV?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United return to Premier League action against Brentford on Sunday after Ruben Amorim’s side shone against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals.

United won 3-0 in Bilbao and have one foot in the Europa League final, with the return leg to come at Old Trafford on Thursday. Amorim is not prepared to take any chances and could make several changes for the visit to west London.

Brentford sit 10 points above United in the table after Thomas Frank’s side defeated Nottingham Forest on Thursday night and have the chance to add to United’s struggles in the Premier League this season.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Brentford vs Manchester United?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 4 May at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Why isn’t it on TV?

The Premier League fixture was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3pm but was moved due to United’s participation in the Europa League. Because it was not initially selected for TV broadcast, it cannot be picked up now - although that rule will change from next season.

What is the team news?

Vitaly Janelt, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva are out but Aaron Hickey and Igor Thiago have resumed full training following injuries. Thomas Frank has no fresh injury concerns after the win at Forest.

Ruben Amorim said he will “risk” making changes to his team and confirmed that Noussair Mazraoui will not play, while Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee are injured.

Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt are fit again while Amorim may turn to United’s academy with Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Bendito Mantato, Jaydan Kamason andTyler Fredricson all in contention to be in the squad.

Predicted line-ups

Brenford XI: Flekken; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Norgard, Jensen, Damsgaard; Wissa, Mbeumo

Man Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Kamason, Mainoo, Eriksen, Dorgu; Mount, Amad; Obi