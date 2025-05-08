Is Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League semi-final
Everything you need to know ahead of the second leg at Old Trafford
Manchester United are on the brink of the Europa League final as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Old Trafford for the second leg of their semi-final tie.
A brilliant performance in the Basque Country from Manchester United saw them secure a 3-0 advantage, with the European campaign continuing to be the bright spot after a difficult season domestically.
Ruben Amorim’s side will take nothing for granted, though, given their uneven form, though a young team showed real spirit in a seven-goal thriller against Brentford on Sunday between the two legs.
The visitors would have hoped to set up a tilt at a trophy on home soil with this year’s Europa League final being held in Bilbao, but must produce an extraordinary turnaround if they are to book their spot in the tournament decider.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao?
The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via discovery+.
Team news
Manchester United could well be unchanged from the first leg. Matthijs de Ligt was forced off through injury in the first half against Brentford and may further deplete Ruben Amorim’s options, with LIsandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot among those also sidelined.
Both Inaki and Nico Williams will miss the second leg, with the elder brother ruled out with a thigh injury and Nico not part of Ernesto Valverde’s 24-man travelling squad. Oihan Sancet also remains absent, leaving Athletic Bilbao light on forward options. Dani Vivian is suspended following his dismissal last week.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester United XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund.
Athletic Bilbao XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Paredes, Alvarez, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; Gomez, Berenguer, Djalo; Sannadi.
Odds
Manchester United to progress 1/100
Athletic Bilbao to progress 33/1
