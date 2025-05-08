Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are on the brink of the Europa League final as they welcome Athletic Bilbao to Old Trafford for the second leg of their semi-final tie.

A brilliant performance in the Basque Country from Manchester United saw them secure a 3-0 advantage, with the European campaign continuing to be the bright spot after a difficult season domestically.

Ruben Amorim’s side will take nothing for granted, though, given their uneven form, though a young team showed real spirit in a seven-goal thriller against Brentford on Sunday between the two legs.

The visitors would have hoped to set up a tilt at a trophy on home soil with this year’s Europa League final being held in Bilbao, but must produce an extraordinary turnaround if they are to book their spot in the tournament decider.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao?

The Europa League semi-final second leg is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 8 May at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available for subscribers via discovery+.

Team news

Manchester United could well be unchanged from the first leg. Matthijs de Ligt was forced off through injury in the first half against Brentford and may further deplete Ruben Amorim’s options, with LIsandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot among those also sidelined.

Both Inaki and Nico Williams will miss the second leg, with the elder brother ruled out with a thigh injury and Nico not part of Ernesto Valverde’s 24-man travelling squad. Oihan Sancet also remains absent, leaving Athletic Bilbao light on forward options. Dani Vivian is suspended following his dismissal last week.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Athletic Bilbao XI: Agirrezabala; De Marcos, Paredes, Alvarez, Berchiche; De Galarreta, Jauregizar; Gomez, Berenguer, Djalo; Sannadi.

Odds

Manchester United to progress 1/100

Athletic Bilbao to progress 33/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.