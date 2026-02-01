Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Fulham in the Premier League this afternoon as Michael Carrick’s rejuvenated side look to stay in the lead in the fight for top four.

United welcome the Cottagers to Old Trafford having secured back-to-back wins against Manchester City and Arsenal over their last two games, with Carrick’s side beating the league leaders 3-2 in a dramatic match last week to rise to fourth.

However, the former United midfielder will know that the match against Fulham will bring a different type of test for his new-look side, with more expectation on the hosts as they face a side below them in the table.

The visitors were able to frustrate United at Craven Cottage earlier in the season and with star man Harry Wilson in fine form, they’ll present a stern test as they look to cut the gap to the hosts to just one point.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Man Utd vs Fulham?

The match will take place on Sunday, 1 February at Old Trafford, with kick-off set for 2pm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 1pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

The hosts will be without Patrick Dorgu for the foreseeable future after it was confirmed that the Dane’s hamstring issue would keep him out of action for around 10 weeks. However, Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee are the only other names on the treatment table, with both expected back in early February.

Kenny Tete could be back in the matchday squad after returning to training last week, though Rodrigo Muniz will not return until next week at the earliest and Sasa Lukic will be out until later in February.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jimenez