Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, but the delay in confirming the appointment of the Sporting Lisbon coach is adding to growing uncertainty over when he could take charge.

Sporting have confirmed that United are prepared to pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause, but The Independent understands the Portuguese club are holding out for an extra €5m for the release of coaching staff, as well as an additional payment for the 39-year-old’s immediate release.

Although Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was “done”, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said he is willing to help United for “as long as needed” after overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night.

Both Amorim and Van Nistelrooy are set to appear at press conferences this afternoon and will give updates on their futures, with time ticking until United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Follow all the latest news and updates below as United close in on their new manager: