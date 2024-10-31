Manchester United news LIVE: Ruben Amorim to be announced as new manager with complex timeline revealed
Man Utd set to make official their deal to hire the Sporting CP boss - but he won’t make the move to Old Trafford immediately
Ruben Amorim is set to become Manchester United’s next manager, but the delay in confirming the appointment of the Sporting Lisbon coach is adding to growing uncertainty over when he could take charge.
Sporting have confirmed that United are prepared to pay Amorim’s €10m (£8.3m) release clause, but The Independent understands the Portuguese club are holding out for an extra €5m for the release of coaching staff, as well as an additional payment for the 39-year-old’s immediate release.
Although Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was “done”, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy said he is willing to help United for “as long as needed” after overseeing a 5-2 win over Leicester City on Wednesday night.
Both Amorim and Van Nistelrooy are set to appear at press conferences this afternoon and will give updates on their futures, with time ticking until United host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.
Follow all the latest news and updates below as United close in on their new manager:
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s debut outing proves Manchester United were right to dismiss Erik ten Hag
Ruud van Nistelrooy always promised goals for Manchester United. There were 36 in his first season as a player, 44 in his second. There were seven in his first game as their interim manager, five of them for United. The third-lowest scorers in the Premier League, United discovered a prolific streak under him. If it is to prove his lone evening in charge of United, what a night for him.
It was a nostalgia trip when Van Nistelrooy headed down the tunnel at half-time to be serenaded by the Stretford End. The choruses of his name, the guttural growls of “Ruud”, may have transported them back to 2003, to a happier time, and if United can forever seek solace in their past, when actually needing to escape it, this was an enjoyable interlude before Ruben Amorim’s tenure begins, assuming it does and depending on when it actually starts.
Man Utd 5-2 Leicester: A confident flurry of goals at Old Trafford sent United into the league cup quarter-finals
Diogo Dalot reacts to Ten Hag sacking
Diogo Dalot spoke to Sky Sports after yesterday’s win over Leicester City in the Carabao Cup and gave an insight into the dressing room following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday.
“Yes it is [sad], we felt it.” he said, “The day after was a really sad day for us, for everybody. He was a man that breathes football 100%. This is what he loves the most but it’s part of football.
“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.
“We wish him all the best and thank him for everything he did for us. Personally, he helped a lot. He helped him to break through at this club, he gave me all the confidence that I needed to show that I deserved to play for this club and overall we win two trophies together. We keep good memories.”
Dalot was also asked his thoughts on United’s potential new manager Ruben Amorim and he added: “Obviously he’s a good manager. We don’t know if he’s coming or not. We see the rumours like everybody sees it but we just focus on what we have here, doing on job then what the future brings we will be ready.”
Amorim on impact the rumours have on his player
The Sporting CP boss said: “I know my players and I’m honest with you when I say that they weren’t normal. I realised they were nervous and anxious about the news, with a series of tough games coming up.
“They know me so well. I’ve proved that I’ll defend them until the last minute. But there are things I can’t control. There are things we can’t control. The clubs are negotiating, it’s not the coach’s decision.”
Van Nistelrooy on importance of playing for Man Utd
Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s win over Leicester City, Manchester United’s interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “It’s been a hectic day, especially yesterday when the players came in after Erik had gone.
“We had to stabilise and go out for training, get back to work and bring them in today for a team talk about our opponents and especially ourselves.
“What it’s about to play at Old Trafford in front of these wonderful fans, who always support us. We want to give them a great night of football with possession and lots of attacks.
“That is what Manchester United is about, I tried to share that with the players and get them ready for game.”
It seems his team talk worked as United scored five past the Foxes with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes both scoring twice as they helped their side into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Will Van Nistelrooy have similar words of wisdom ahead of the weekend’s clash with Chelsea?
Ruud van Nistelrooy will be on Man Utd media duty as Ruben Amorim talks continue
Ruud van Nistelrooy will undertake Manchester United’s pre-match media duties on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game against Chelsea as the club continue talks to hire Ruben Amorim.
Former Red Devils striker Van Nistelrooy is in temporary charge while United continue to negotiate with Sporting Lisbon for the services of head coach Amorim.
The Dutchman, at the helm for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leicester at Old Trafford, may still be in charge for Sunday’s Premier League match.
Ruud van Nistelrooy will be on Man Utd media duty as Ruben Amorim talks continue
The United interim boss will speak at Thursday’s pre-match press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea.
More updates after Estrela game
Sporting coach Ruben Amorim says he will talk more about potentially becoming the new Manchester United boss after Sporting’s match with Estrela tomorrow.
He said: “I know you travelled here to talk about it and that’s natural, but we’ll leave that until the end of the game [when] I’ll talk about all these issues. Right now I want the team to focus and me too.
“I promise I’ll talk about it at the end of the game [on Friday] and everything will be clearer. By talking now, it’s destabilising the squad further.
“Right now, the focus is on Estrela da Amadora. As for doing things differently, I wouldn’t. I didn’t control any of the situation.”
‘What makes me nervous is the situation itself’: Amorim on interest from Man Utd
Ruben Amorim gave a press conference for Sporting CP earlier this afternoon and answered the majority of the media’s questions in Portuguese.
Here are some of his thoughts, translated by Sky Sport News, about the situation linking him to Manchester United.
Amorim said: “The relationship [with President of Sporting Frederico Varandas] is very good. there is no war. Tomorrow it will be cleared up, it is not in my nature or the president’s.
“The focus now is on the game, I felt the players were different in the talk, I could have said that the atmosphere was good and that nobody reads the news but I know the players feel anxious.
“There was no revolt at all, we are ready to win. There are things we cannot control, the clubs are negotiating and the coach’s decision does not matter.
“What makes me most nervous is very clear: the situation itself. Everything around me, makes me very nervous, it is difficult to focus on the games but I am managing to do so. The soap opera is coming to an end and the fact that I can’t be so clear creates a lot of difficulty for me.”
Man Utd edging closer to Ruben Amorim appointment
Manchester United are edging closer to the appointment of Ruben Amorim but the head coach is expected to stay at Sporting Lisbon until November’s international break.
The Old Trafford hierarchy unanimously decided to sack Erik ten Hag having decided enough was enough after Sunday’s late loss at West Ham continued their poor start to his third season in charge.
United immediately set their sights on highly-rated coach Amorim and informed Sporting that they would meet his €10 (£8.4m) release clause, sparking negotiations over his exit.
Man Utd edging closer to Ruben Amorim appointment
The Sporting Lisbon head coach is expected to stay with the Portuguese club until November’s international break.
Amorim gives update on Man Utd situation
Ruben Amorim was asked one question in English at the very end of his press conference about the negotations with Manchester United and why they are taking a while.
He replied: “It’s a negotation between two clubs, it is never easy. Even with the clauses it is never easy, they have to talk. We will have clarification after the game [against Estrela].
“It will be very clear, it is one more day, after the game tomorrow we will have the decision made.”
Amorim press conference underway
Ruben Amorim is currently speaking to the Portuguese media after of Sporting’s next fixture tomorrow night.
So far the questions have all been in Portuguese (understandably) but by the sounds of it Amorim has been adamant that his focus is on the game against Estrela and he will discuss Manchester United after that.
