Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups ahead of top of the table clash
Jurgen Klopp’s men are one point behind City but don’t have a great record at the Etihad Stadium
Manchester City host Liverpool in the first match of the Premier League‘s return following the international break. The two old rivals clash at the Etihad Stadium in what should be a fantastic contest between the teams sitting first and second in the table.
It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the tree but they only have a one point lead over the Reds and could finish the day as low as third should Arsenal prove victorious against Brentford in the late kick off. Defeat is not on Guardiola’s mind though. His City team have a strong record at home against Liverpool and beat them 4-1 here last season.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the rise following a poor season in 2022/23. They’re unbeaten in five league games since a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in September. Though the Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make things ‘uncomfortable’ for City in the hopes of grinding out a positive result.
Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here:
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
Pep Guardiola is hopeful Erling Haaland will return for Manchester City against Liverpool after withdrawing from the Norway squad during the international break.
The striker missed Norway’s final Euro 2024 qualifier against Scotland on Sunday after picking up a knock to his ankle in the 2-0 friendly win over the Faroe Islands 72 hours earlier.
Although Norway insisted the injury was “not serious”, Haaland withdrew from the squad and returned to Manchester for treatment ahead of this weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.
Pep Guardiola gives Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Liverpool clash
The Premier League’s top two meet at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday’s early kick-off
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
Jurgen Klopp has described Mohamed Salah as a “completely different animal” to the player he signed in 2017 and said the Egyptian is determined to improve again.
Salah will bring up 200 goals for Liverpool – a feat only four players have ever achieved – if he scores twice when they face league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.
And the Liverpool manager feels Salah is showing the work ethic to get better, while praising him for the way he has helped his fellow forward Darwin Nunez settle into life at Anfield and form a “pretty special partnership”.
“He can improve but that is all about consistency and little moments in games,” Klopp said. “He expects that. Why would he come and be first in the building every morning and the last out if he doesn’t want to improve? It is about gaining that experience over the years that he knows much more about the game.”
More here:
Mohamed Salah ‘a completely different animal’ for Liverpool before Man City clash
The Egyptian is two goals away from reaching 200 for the Reds and manager Jurgen Klopp believes the forward can still improve
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
In 2021, Pep Guardiola was reflecting on an epic managerial rivalry that then only lasted a mere eight years. “He made me a better manager,” he said of Jurgen Klopp. When he registered his greatest achievement since leaving Barcelona, it owed something to Klopp, too.
In swift succession, his captain lifted the Premier League, the FA Cup and then the Champions League. A decade after scoring for Klopp in a Champions League final at Wembley, Ilkay Gundogan struck twice for Guardiola in an FA Cup final at Wembley. Gundogan felt like a footballing soulmate of Guardiola – as well as a neighbour in the same deluxe Manchester apartment block – but a diplomat had links in each camp: Klopp often texted his former midfielder congratulations when Manchester City won something, just as he got in touch when Liverpool drew Guardiola’s team in the Champions League in 2018.
Gundogan is gone now – to Guardiola’s old club and spiritual home, Barcelona – but he remains an example of how the Catalan has been influenced by the manager who has beaten him most often.
Richard Jolly previews another meeting of the best minds in the game:
How Pep Guardiola borrowed from Jurgen Klopp to elevate Manchester City
With Liverpool once more City’s closest rivals the tactical battle between Klopp and Guardiola has been renewed
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
Despite their recent impressive results, Liverpool enter this contest as underdogs as City are favoured to emerge with a vital win.
The fitness of Erling Haaland could play a key role in the outcome of the game after he suffered an ankle injury during the international break while playing for Norway. His availability could make-or-break City’s hopes of securing three valuable points.
Matches between these two teams are always stacked with drama, so we’re eagerly anticipating this tense duel. After looking at the Premier League odds, here are our Manchester City vs Liverpool predictions.
Manchester City vs Liverpool tips: Premier League predictions, betting odds & free bets
Our tipster has made three betting predictions for the Premier League showdown between Manchester City and Liverpool
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
Manchester City take on Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash as the Premier League roars back into action after the international break.
Pep Guardiola’s defending champions are one point ahead of their rivals after 12 matches, with a congested group just below the top two in a competitive start to the season.
Liverpool were comfortable winners against Brentford in their final fixture before the international action began, with a 3-0 win steadying things after tricky week for Jurgen Klopp.
And despite a terrible record of late at the Etihad Stadium, the German manager will be hoping his side can win away from home to go top of the league.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Is Man City v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
Man City vs Liverpool - LIVE
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Manchester City vs Liverpool. It’s a top of the table clash in the Premier League which gets us back undeway with domestic action, following the last international break of the calendar year.
After 12 matches, it’s City who sit in first, one point ahead of the Reds who are second.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have habitually been the only one which can keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s trophy juggernaut over the past five years or so, though last year were well off the pace. A big summer of change, however, and they look almost back to being contenders once again. Today, then, might show us how close they are - or how much more work lies ahead.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies