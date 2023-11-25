✕ Close Is Liverpool City biggest rivalry? I don't know but it's tough - Klopp

Manchester City host Liverpool in the first match of the Premier League‘s return following the international break. The two old rivals clash at the Etihad Stadium in what should be a fantastic contest between the teams sitting first and second in the table.

It’s no surprise that Pep Guardiola’s side sit top of the tree but they only have a one point lead over the Reds and could finish the day as low as third should Arsenal prove victorious against Brentford in the late kick off. Defeat is not on Guardiola’s mind though. His City team have a strong record at home against Liverpool and beat them 4-1 here last season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the rise following a poor season in 2022/23. They’re unbeaten in five league games since a 2-1 defeat to Spurs in September. Though the Reds have not won at the Etihad in the league since 2015, Jurgen Klopp is hoping to make things ‘uncomfortable’ for City in the hopes of grinding out a positive result.

