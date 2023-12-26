Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United host Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight as Erik ten Hag’s side try to make up ground in the race to finish in the top four.

Villa have been flying under Spanish manager Unai Emery this season, so much so that they are in the conversation for the Premier League title approaching the halfway stage, although a draw against Sheffield United before Christmas ended a club-record 15-game winning run at home to slow their momentum.

United have meanwhile won only one of their December fixtures, and the latest defeat – a dismal 2-0 loss at West Ham on Saturday – left them 11 points behind Villa and slipping down towards mid-table.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match and here are the Boxing Day fixtures latest odds and tips.

Start time

Manchester United v Aston Villa will take place at Old Trafford and will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK. Subscribers can watch via their smart TV app, stream online through the Amazon Prime website, or on the Amazon Prime Video app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Erik ten Hag remains without a raft of players including Casemiro, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial. However, Christian Eriksen came off the bench at West Ham and could start after an injury layoff.

Unai Emery is without the suspended Matty Cash after the full-back picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Sheffield United. Pau Torres, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara are sidelined with injuries, and Tyrone Mings, Emi Buendia and Bertrand Traore all remain out of contention for the long-term.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen; Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony; Hojlund.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Douglas Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Odds

Manchester United win 7/5

Draw 5/2

Aston Villa win 9/5

Prediction

Villa’s counter-attacking prowess and the pace of Ollie Watkins will cause Manchester United problems in what should be an even game. There are usually plenty of goals on Boxing Day, so we’re saying an entertaining score draw. Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa.