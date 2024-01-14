Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford as the two sides play their first Premier League fixtures of 2023.

An up-and-down year for Erik ten Hag concluded with a defeat to Nottingham Forest, but a 2-0 win at Wigan in the FA Cup represented a better performance even with the club’s problems in front of goal again evidenced by a wasteful showing.

The hosts will start the game eight points back from their opponents, but Spurs are again dealing with something of an injury and absence crisis despite moving quickly to secure targets in the January transfer window.

But with Arsenal not playing until next weekend, a victory would move Ange Postecoglou’s side back into the top four.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

Manchester United vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 14 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Erik ten Hag suggested on Friday that Manchester United could welcome back Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Luke Shaw for this game, with Antony and Christian Eriksen also back available. Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia are nearing returns and could even feature here, but Anthony Martial is out. Ten Hag offered no update on the availability of Andre Onana, though reports have suggested that the goalkeeper will appear in this fixture before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have suffered a double injury blow with both Ben Davies and Giovani Lo Celso out for a month. Cristian Romero has returned to training but this game may come too soon for the defender. Ange Postecoglou’s options have been boosted by the arrival of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this week. Heung-min Son, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma are on international duty.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Shaw; Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes; Garnacho, Hojlund, Rashford.

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Royal, Van de Ven, Udogie; Skipp, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison.

Odds

Manchester United win 23/20

Draw 14/5

Tottenham win 21/10

Prediction

A score draw. Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham