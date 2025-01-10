Michael Keane: Everton players ‘need to take responsibility’ for Sean Dyche exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton defender Michael Keane believes the players have to take some responsibility for Sean Dyche’s sacking.

The former Burnley boss was dismissed by Everton just hours before their 2-0 FA Cup third round victory at home to Peterborough after agreeing a pay-off with new owners The Friedkin Group having accepted a few days ago he had reached the end of the line with a side who have won just three Premier League matches all season.

But not all the blame can be placed at the door of Dyche, who safely negotiated two relegation battles during his two years in charge, as a poor squad has massively underperformed, and Keane accepted that.

“Any time you lose a manager it’s really disappointing and sad,” said Keane.

“As players, we need to take responsibility for that. I don’t think we as players have been good enough as a collective and shown the quality we’ve got so it’s not been a great day.

“He has been brilliant for me. He’s been a brilliant manager, is a brilliant manager. It’s just one of those things. It’s football and it doesn’t always work out.

“But when you look at his time here he’s done a really good job. Last season we had deductions and ended up staying up relatively comfortably. There were a lot of good things and he’s a great manager, it’s just unfortunate the way it’s ended.

“With him leaving on a matchday, the preparation wasn’t what we usually have for games.

“We heard whispers and rumours but didn’t find out until the pre-match meal, so three hours before the game and quite late.

“But we’re all professionals. We know how to prepare for games and even when it’s been a tough day, you get on the pitch, work hard and know what you’ve got to do.”

Keane has a long-standing relationship with Dyche, having been with him at Turf Moor, but lost his place once Jarrad Branthwaite was fit in September.

His start against Peterborough was his first since October and he is hoping a new manager – widely expected to be David Moyes returning after 12 years – will give him a second chance.

“That’s the thing with a new manager coming in, you never know,” he added.

“Nothing will change for me. I work hard every day in training and I’ll keep doing the same things.”