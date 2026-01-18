Is the Africa Cup of Nations final on TV? How to watch Morocco v Senegal for free
Morocco dream of a home title while Sadio Mane’s Senegal look to become two-time champions
Hosts Morocco bid to win their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 50 years as they face Senegal in a blockbuster final.
Morocco kept their dream of a first continental crown since 1976 alive by beating Nigeria on penalties on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Yassine Bounou the hero as he saved two penalties in the shoot-out.
Senegal, champions for the first time in 2021, required more magic from talisman Sadio Mane as he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 victory over Mohamed Salah’s Egypt.
Can Morocco make history in front of their home crowd or will Senegal become two-time champions?
Is the Africa Cup of Nations final on TV?
In the UK, fans can watch the Africa Cup of Nations final for free on on E4, while a live stream will be available on Channel 4’s online service. Coverage starts at 6:30pm. Kick-off is 7pm.
What is the team news?
Morocco are without Romain Saiss whle Sofyan Amrabat has played a bit-part role. Brahim Diaz has scored five goals in six appearance at these Africa Cup of Nations while captain Achraf Hakimi is their other star on the right side. Morocco have no new injury concerns, with Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out Nigeria, likely to remain on the bench.
Senegal will be missing two players due to suspension, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra both receiving yellow cards during the win over Egypt that ruled them out of the final. Centre-back Koulibaly would likely have missed the final, anyway, due to suspension, with Mamadou Sarr replacing him midway through the first half.
Possible Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Masina, Mazroui; Aynaoui; Diaz, El Khannouss, Saibari, Ezzalzouli; El Kaabi
Possible Senegal XI: Mendy; Diatta, Sarr, Niakhete, Diouf; I. Gueye, Camara, P. Gueye; Ndiaye, Jackson, Mane
