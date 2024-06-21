Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

France and Netherlands will go head to head when they play their second match apiece in Group D at Euro 2024 this evening.

While both nations won their opener, it was Didier Deschamps’ side who had the tougher encounter and ultimately only beat Austria by virtue of an own goal – and it was a costly victory too, with Kylian Mbappe exiting the match with a broken nose and no return date in sight.

The Dutch were electric but wasteful at times during their own win over Poland, leaving it late to claim the points through Wout Weghorst’s winner.

This encounter has the potential to be the best clash of the big nations in the group stage and might tell us much about how far each nation can go.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When do Netherlands play France?

The match is set for kick-off at 8pm BST on Friday 21 June at the Leipzig Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be broadcast live on BBC One and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

What is the team news?

Brian Brobbey is the only Dutch player likely to miss out but even he could end being an option from the bench for Ronald Koeman. The head coach may not make many changes from his opening game lineup, though Gini Wijnaldum may have done enough from the bench to give them control they’ll require against France.

France’s big concern is of course Mbappe and there’s no confirmation of how long he’ll be out for as yet, though it looks improbable he’ll be featuring against the Dutch. The options for Deschamps are varied, but he could either bring in another of several pacey wide men, or push Marcus Thuram wide and start Olivier Giroud up front.

Predicted line-ups

NED - Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake, Wijnaldum, Veerman, Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo, Depay

FRA - Maignan, Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, T Hernandez, Kante, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram, Giroud

Prediction

France will certainly be troubled by the speed of the Dutch attack but they also have the depth in their own attack to keep going forward, again and again. Eventually, they find a way. Netherlands 2-3 France.

