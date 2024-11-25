Newcastle vs West Ham prediction: Magpies to inflict further woe on Hammers

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

Newcastle could move up to sixth in the Premier League table with a win over West Ham on Monday night, just one point behind Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

For the visitors, even three points are unlikely to move them up from 14th, unless they can overturn a five-goal better goal difference, but it will take them further away from the sides in the relegation zone with just three points now separating them and Ipswich Town.

It has been a disappointing start to life back in the Premier League for Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, and is now the joint-favourite to be the next top-flight manager to leave his post.

The Spaniard has overseen just four wins from his 13 games in charge in all competitions and three league wins over Crystal Palace, Ipswich and Manchester United.

They go into this game on the back of a 3-0 defeat by Leicester City and a goalless draw with Everton last time out, so it’s no surprise to see them as massive underdogs with betting sites at 19/4 for the win, while Newcastle are 8/15 to close out a third Premier League in a row.

Newcastle vs West Ham betting tips: Magpies to edge out Hammers on home soil

Newcastle currently sit ninth in the table with 18 points from their opening 11 games but are just four points off third-placed Chelsea so they are very much in touch with the chasing pack.

After a shaky spell in October which saw them draw with Everton and lose to Brighton and Chelsea, they bounced back and go into game on the back of three wins against the Blues in the League Cup along Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the league.

The extra couple of days before this fixture is likely to benefit both sides, following the international break, so we are unlikely to see as unpredictable a performance as we did by some sides on Saturday.

As well as their better current form the Magpies also have history on their side ahead of this one as they only lost one of their last 10 league matches against the Hammers and are unbeaten in the five meetings since Eddie Howe took charge in November 2021, winning two and drawing three games.

The news does not get better for West Ham, who will still be without the suspended Mohammed Kudus and the injured Niclas Fullkrug. The visitors have not kept a clean sheet against Newcastle in any of their last 10 league meetings, but they have scored 15 goals in their last six trips to St. James’ Park.

West Ham’s defensive record is a cause for concern, particularly on the road. They’ve kept just two clean sheets in their last 28 Premier League away games, conceding 66 goals, including the highest number in the league in 2024, with 35.

Their difficulty might come at the other end having failed to score in four games so far, including the last two and if they do fail to score it will be the first time since February they have failed to find the net for three consecutive matches.

But, this fixture seems to create goals as 11 were scored over the two meetings last season. A 2-2 draw at West Ham followed by a 4-3 win for the hosts in March, when Harvey Barnes scored twice in the last seven minutes to complete a fantastic comeback from the Magpies after the Hammers took a 3-1 lead.

Both teams have scored in seven of the 11 matches both teams have played this season, so that market catches our eye and we can find additional value on football betting sites by adding a Newcastle win to the wager given their recent upturn in form.

Newcastle vs West Ham tips: Easy for Isak

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak seems to relish playing against the Hammers, having scored in all three league appearances against them since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in August 2022.

He has five goals in total after scoring braces in both matches last season, and if he can do the same again he will become the first Newcastle player to score multiple goals in three consecutive matches against the same opponent.

After a slow start to the campain by his high standards, the Sweden international has also scored in each of his last four appearances for Newcastle to take his tally for the season to five in 11 games.

After conceding seven in their last two away games, Isak will be primed and ready to take advantage of a leaky Hammers defence.

You can get 7/2 on him scoring first or last, or 21/20 anytime with betting apps. But we like the 5/1 odds on him scoring another brace against West Ham to put his name in the Newcastle record books.

