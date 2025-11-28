Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Betting sites have put together a list of potential replacements for Arne Slot, with former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso the current favourite to become the next Liverpool manager.

The Premier League champions face unprecedented circumstances just 12 matches into the defence of their title, with manager Slot under plenty of pressure after a dreadful start to the season.

The 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest left the champions in 12th place and 11 points behind leaders Arsenal after just 12 games of the new league season, and the 4-1 home defeat to PSV in the Champions League compounded matters.

So, while the Dutchman has plenty of credit in the bank after delivering a 20th top-flight title to Anfield last term, serious questions are now being asked.

Football betting sites have come up with a list of likely replacements for Slot, despite the fact there have been no concrete suggestions of a change in the dugout at Anfield.

Next Liverpool manager betting odds

Manager Odds Betting site Xabi Alonso 2/1 BetVictor Jurgen Klopp 6/1 BetMGM Andoni Iraola 6/1 Parimatch Oliver Glasner 10/1 BetMGM Unai Emery 20/1 BetVictor Julian Nagelsmann 20/1 Bet365 Diego Simeone 20/1 BetVictor Fabian Hurzeler 20/1 Parimatch Zinedine Zidane 20/1 BetMGM Marco Silva 20/1 BetVictor Luis Enrique 20/1 BetVictor

Slot has so far failed to gel his new-look side together, and while he’ll receive no sympathy after huge summer spending, it has proven difficult to blend together over £400m worth of new signings.

While the league title may already seem out of reach, the Reds have a squad capable of challenging for trophies at home and in Europe this term, and it may be the case that the club’s hierarchy decides to change things before it’s too late.

They may feel such action is more necessary than ever after seeing the Reds fall to the embarrassing defeat to PSV in Europe on Wednesday, a result which could make automatic qualification difficult on current form.

And with Slot’s future under scrutiny, ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso has been priced up by betting apps as the most likely man to replace him.

The Spaniard solidified his place as a Liverpool legend over a five-year spell on Merseyside, winning the Champions League in a dramatic final in Istanbul in 2005.

And while he is currently managing Real Madrid, there are rumours of discontent at the Bernabeu, and the allure of a return to Anfield could be enough to tempt him back into the job if he were to leave the Spanish capital.

Alonso to make dramatic return to Anfield?

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso has seen his odds drop from 16/1 to as low as 2/1 after a combination of difficult circumstances at both Anfield and the Bernabeu.

While Liverpool’s losses speak for themselves, the situation in Spain is a far more complicated one, with Alonso reportedly not popular with a section of the Madrid dressing room for a variety of reasons.

Tactics are said to play a part, so much so that Vinicius Jr. reportedly told club figures that he would not sign a long-term contract so long as the Spaniard was manager.

However, with star man Kylian Mbappe explaining that Madrid’s players need to “protect” their manager after the win over Olympiacos this week, perhaps the rifts are not as deep as previously suggested.

Klopp to make U-turn?

Former Liverpool boss Klopp – who was replaced by Slot at the end of the 2023/24 season – was originally the surprise 4/1 favourite to take over if Liverpool decided to part ways with the Dutchman.

The German’s legendary status at Anfield means he would be a popular choice if he were to return, and given his track record, it is easy to think he could quickly get the best out of the Reds’ star-studded squad.

However, Klopp is now just under a year into a role as Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, and there would likely be some complications around securing his comeback considering he only started in January.

Moreover, Klopp himself previously stated that he does not miss management and had no intention to go back into that type of role. It is unknown if he would want to re-enter the high-pressure Anfield environment so soon after leaving.

Nevertheless – and perhaps most importantly – the Anfield legend has never explicitly ruled out a return to Merseyside, so anything is possible at this stage, and he is currently priced at 6/1 to make the U-turn.

Premier League bosses among favourites

Several managers from teams across the top flight are also supposedly in the running if Slot does leave Anfield, with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner at 10/1 and Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola available at 6/1 on Premier League betting sites.

The bookies also currently have Aston Villa’s Unai Emery in the running at 20/1, with Fulham’s Marco Silva and Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler at the same odds.

All five appointments would likely be difficult to pull off mid-season, with Glasner and Iraola in particular doing well so far this term at their respective clubs.

Nevertheless, you would think that both would jump at the chance to manage a club with the stature and squad of Liverpool, even if the clubs themselves would probably make it difficult.

The same is likely true for Emery, who has taken Villa into fourth after 12 games. With the Spaniard once again looking for a return to the Champions League and a run in the Europa League, he is unlikely to jump ship at this point.

Silva could well be a more realistic choice given his contract situation and Fulham’s recent run of results, although with the Cottagers just three points above relegation, the Reds hierarchy may think twice about the ex-Everton coach at this point.

Famous names and Anfield legend also in the running

There are three huge names in the running, according to the latest next Liverpool manager odds, with Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane considered long shots, and Julian Nagelsmann a 20/1 chance on football betting apps.

Germany manager Nagelsmann is surely a nigh-on impossible appointment seven months out from leading his home nation into a World Cup.

Simeone appears to be a similarly difficult appointment to make due to his lasting ties with Atletico Madrid. With the Colchoneros still in the LaLiga title race, that move would probably have to wait until the summer, although it would be an interesting proposition at that point.

Elsewhere, Zidane is arguably the most ‘available’ candidate on the list, having not managed since leaving Real Madrid in 2021, and while the lure of managing Liverpool would surely appeal to the Frenchman, he’s been unwilling to take on a role in England in the past due to the language barrier.

Responsible gambling

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.