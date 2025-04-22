Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Danny Rohl has once again been installed by betting sites as the favourite to be named the new Southampton boss, just as he was when the position was last vacant last December.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss is a best-price of 6/4 to take over at St Mary’s having been the same odds to replace Russell Martin at the end of last year. On that occasion, the club opted to make a left-field appointment and hire Ivan Juric, who only won two of his 16 games in charge.

Juric was sacked as soon as their relegation was confirmed having failed to mount any more resistance against the drop than Martin managed.

Relegation has looked a certainty for most of the season and in hindsight, Rohl would have been the better long-term option. At least now, they would be ready to hit the ground running back in the EFL, with a manager who knows what to expect from that level.

Rohl has done a great job in difficult circumstances at Sheffield Wednesday. Last season he saved them from relegation, while Wednesday currently sit 13th in the Championship table, 10 points off the top six after beating play-off chasing Middlesbrough 2-1 on Monday.

Several football betting sites make him odds-on to take charge at St Mary’s, ahead of the likes of Gary O’Neil, Will Still and Steven Gerrard.

Rohl has a history at Southampton, after spending eight months at the club in 2019 as assistant manager to Ralph Hasenhuttl before leaving to join Bayern Munich, where he worked as an assistant to Hansi Flick, before following him to the German national team for two years.

The 35-year-old took charge at Hillsborough in October 2023 with the club seven points from safety and he kept them up with wins over Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland in their last three matches of the season.

Next Southampton Manager Odds

Manager Odds Betting site Danny Rohl 6/4 BetVictor Gary O’Neil 4/1 LiveScore Bet Will Still 12/1 Parimatch Steven Gerrard 12/1 Bet365 Chris Davies 20/1 BetVictor Chris Hughton 33/1 Unibet John Terry 33/1 BetMGM

Still and O’Neil Trimmed

Bookmakers were quick to instal Rohl as the favourite in the next Southampton manager market, but the list of potential candidates behind him continues to shift.

Former Wolves and Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil has seen his odds cut to 4/1 as he looks to get back into management after leaving Wolves at the end of last year.

He’s also in the frame to be the next West Brom manager and has been mentioned in connection with the Norwich job.

Will Still’s odds have also been cut as he continues to impress in France. He did fantastic work at Reims before moving to Lens this season, guiding them to eighth in Ligue 1.

Gerrard Back Among The Favourites

Steven Gerrard has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq, by mutual consent, at the end of January.

This is the type of job we would expect to see him linked with, along with the West Brom job, where he is also 12/1 to replace Tony Mowbray.

But he is also the favourite on betting apps to return to Rangers at the end of the season, and he may wait to see what is happening at Ibrox before committing his future elsewhere.

He won the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21 without losing a single league match, securing 102 points and conceding only 13 goals across 38 matches. That was the last time Rangers won the title, with Celtic dominating ever since.

Outside Chance

Chris Hughton is a new name on the list and one we haven’t seen linked with many jobs since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest in 2021.

Since then, he has been with Ghana, first as technical advisor to the national team's coaching staff before taking charge of the Black Stars in February 2023. However, he was sacked just 12 months later after failing to get through the group stages of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Spurs and Brighton boss has plenty of experience and enjoyed promotion from the Championship with Newcastle in 2010, losing just four of their 46 matches.

He was also promoted with Brighton in 2017, when they finished as runners-up to Newcastle, so could he be given the chance to make it a hat-trick of promotions with Southampton. He’s a 33/1 chance along with former Chelsea and England captain John Terry.

