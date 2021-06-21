North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV today

Netherlands take on North Macedonia in Amsterdam today as the visiting side seek to secure an unlikely spot in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

Frank de Boer’s Netherlands have already sealed their place in the first stage of the knockouts, having edged Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling tie before beating Austria 2-0 with a professional showing.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, put in spirited efforts against the Austrians and Ukrainians in Group C but came up short on both occasions. A win here would give them a chance of progressing to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers, but that is now out of their hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK.

What is the team news?

North Macedonia and Netherlands’ squads are in good shape, but De Boer may look to rest some key Dutch players, with qualification for the round of 16 having already been sealed.

Predicted line-ups

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S.Ristevski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Netherlands: Krul; Timber, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, Gravenberch, F De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; L De Jong, Weghorst

Odds

North Macedonia: 10/1

Draw: 15/4

Netherlands: 1/3

Prediction

Netherlands looked shaky in their opener against Ukraine, blowing a 2-2 lead before winning 3-2, but they were much more composed in their victory over Austria. North Macedonia will fight hard as they did in their first two games, but Netherlands’ confidence and quality should seal the win. North Macedonia 0-2 Netherlands.