North Macedonia vs Netherlands prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Netherlands welcome North Macedonia to the Amsterdam Arena this afternoon as the visitors look to book an unlikely spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Frank de Boer’s Netherlands have already secured their place in the first knockout round, having beaten Ukraine 3-2 in a thriller before seeing off Austria 2-0.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, put in spirited performances against the Austrians and Ukrainians in Group C but came up short on both occasions. A victory here would give them a chance of advancing to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers, but that is out of their hands at this point.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK.

What is the team news?

North Macedonia and Netherlands’ squads are in good shape, but De Boer may look to rest some key Dutch players, with qualification for the round of 16 having already been sealed.

Predicted line-ups

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S.Ristevski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Netherlands: Krul; Timber, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, Gravenberch, F De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; L De Jong, Weghorst

Odds

North Macedonia: 10/1

Draw: 15/4

Netherlands: 1/3

Prediction

Netherlands looked shaky in their opener against Ukraine, blowing a 2-2 lead before winning 3-2, but they were much more composed in their victory over Austria. North Macedonia will fight hard as they did in their first two games, but Netherlands’ confidence and quality should seal the win. North Macedonia 0-2 Netherlands.