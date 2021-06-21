North Macedonia vs Netherlands LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more today
The Dutch have already secured top spot in Group C while North Macedonia are playing for pride in Amsterdam
The Netherlands round out their Group C campaign against North Macedonia with top spot already secured.
It’s been a wild couple of games for the Dutch in Amsterdam, with the Oranje emerging as one of the more entertaining sides at this tournament after another win against Austria. Memphis Depay, fresh from securing his free transfer to Barcelona after letting his contract at Lyon expire, has stepped up as a true leader for Frank De Boer’s side.
While North Macedonia again showed bright signs but fell to Ukraine thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. Goran Pandev, 37, is set to hang up his international boots following tonight’s game, with 38 goals in 121 appearances for the veteran forward: “This will be my last game for the national team as it’s the right time to call time on my international career. This generation can bring the nation plenty of joy in the future, and I believe they are capable of qualifying for the World Cup.”
Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from the Johan Cruijff Arena with updates from the other Group C match between Ukraine and Austria, who will battle it out to finish as the runner-up:
At 19 years old and 32 days, Ryan Gravenberch will become the third-youngest starting Dutchman ever at the European Championships and World Cup.
The Ajax midfielder’s is only older than Jetro Willems - 18 years and 71 days in 2012 - and Bertus de Harder - 18 years and 142 days in 1938 - as the youngest player to appear for the Oranje.
Netherlands welcome North Macedonia to the Amsterdam Arena this afternoon as the visitors look to book an unlikely spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020.
Frank de Boer’s Netherlands have already secured their place in the first knockout round, having beaten Ukraine 3-2 in a thriller before seeing off Austria 2-0.
North Macedonia, meanwhile, put in spirited performances against the Austrians and Ukrainians in Group C but came up short on both occasions. A victory here would give them a chance of advancing to the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers, but that is out of their hands at this point.
After defeats by Austria and Ukraine, already-eliminated North Macedonia want to end the tournament on a high in what could be 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev’s last international match.
Pandev scored in his country’s first international fixture against the Netherlands, nearly 17 years ago.
North Macedonia XI: Dimitrievski, Ristovski, Velkovski, Musliu, Ademi, Bardi, Alioski, Trajovski, Pandev, Almas, Trickovski
Frank de Boer could rest some of his key Netherlands players before the knockout stages.
Midfielder Marten de Roon was booked in the 2-0 win over Austria and would be banned for the last 16 should he receive another, so 19-year-old Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch starts.
Netherlands XI: Stekelenburg, De Vrij, De Ligt, Blind, Dumfries, Gravenberch, De Jong, Van Aanholt, Wijnaldum, Malen, Depay
Netherlands come into Monday’s meeting with minimal pressure on their shoulders ahead of facing one of the four best third-placed sides in the last-16 in Budapest on June 27.
Frank de Boer‘s side were impressive once again when they defeated Austria 2-0 on Thursday, as Memphis Depay‘s first-half penalty was backed up by another second-half strike from wing-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been one of the standout players of the tournament so far.
Oranje looked much stronger at the back with Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt in the heart of the back three after the 21-year-old recovered from the groin injury which saw him miss the Netherlands’ opening 3-2 win against Ukraine.
With top spot in the group already wrapped up, De Boer will look to continue their momentum while resting key players ahead of the knockout stages.
Having qualified for Euro 2020 via the bottom route of the UEFA Nations League, the odds were always stacked against North Macedonia in terms of progressing to the knockout stages.
Igor Angelovski‘s side have managed to score in each of their defeats to Austria and Ukraine but the head coach would have been disappointed with his team’s defending. They allowed West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko too much space to prod Ukraine ahead in the first half, while Roman Yaremchuk was too clinical for his side’s second.
Leeds United full-back Ezgjan Alioski scored from the rebound after missing a penalty prior to the hour mark to provide North Macedonia with hope of remaining in the competition, but they were ultimately unable find an equaliser.
With head-to-head rules in place, Angelovski’s outfit are now guaranteed to finish bottom of Group C - they are playing for pride when they travel to Amsterdam to take on group winners Netherlands.
North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Prediction
Netherlands looked shaky in their opener against Ukraine, blowing a 2-2 lead before winning 3-2, but they were much more composed in their victory over Austria. North Macedonia will fight hard as they did in their first two games, but Netherlands’ confidence and quality should seal the win. North Macedonia 0-2 Netherlands.
North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Odds
North Macedonia: 10/1
Draw: 15/4
Netherlands: 1/3
North Macedonia vs Netherlands: Goran Pandev set for international swansong
“This will be my last game for the national team as it’s the right time to call time on my international career,” Pandev told a news conference on Sunday.
“This generation can bring the nation plenty of joy in the future, and I believe they are capable of qualifying for the World Cup. Tomorrow’s match will be special, and I am hoping for a good farewell performance.
“I will probably soon finish my club career too, but as far as the national team goes, this is definitely the end because playing on two fronts at the age of 38 is too much.”
