The Netherlands round out their Group C campaign against North Macedonia with top spot already secured.

It’s been a wild couple of games for the Dutch in Amsterdam, with the Oranje emerging as one of the more entertaining sides at this tournament after another win against Austria. Memphis Depay, fresh from securing his free transfer to Barcelona after letting his contract at Lyon expire, has stepped up as a true leader for Frank De Boer’s side.

While North Macedonia again showed bright signs but fell to Ukraine thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk. Goran Pandev, 37, is set to hang up his international boots following tonight’s game, with 38 goals in 121 appearances for the veteran forward: “This will be my last game for the national team as it’s the right time to call time on my international career. This generation can bring the nation plenty of joy in the future, and I believe they are capable of qualifying for the World Cup.”

Follow live updates, analysis and reaction from the Johan Cruijff Arena with updates from the other Group C match between Ukraine and Austria, who will battle it out to finish as the runner-up: