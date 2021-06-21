Is North Macedonia vs Netherlands on TV today? Euro 2020 kick-off time, channel and more

Netherlands face North Macedonia in Amsterdam this afternoon as the visiting team aim to book an unlikely place in the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Frank de Boer’s Netherlands have already secured their spot in the first knockout stage, having narrowly beaten Ukraine 3-2 in a thrilling game before downing Austria 2-0 with a professional performance.

North Macedonia, meanwhile, put on spirited showings versus the Austrians and Ukrainians in Group C but came up short on both occasions. A win here would give them a chance of progressing to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers, but that is now out of their hands.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it?

ITV will be airing the game live in the UK.

What is the team news?

North Macedonia and Netherlands’ squads are in good shape, but De Boer may look to rest some key Dutch players, with qualification for the round of 16 having already been sealed.

Predicted line-ups

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S.Ristevski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Netherlands: Krul; Timber, De Vrij, Ake; Dumfries, Gravenberch, F De Jong, Wijnaldum, Van Aanholt; L De Jong, Weghorst

Odds

North Macedonia: 10/1

Draw: 15/4

Netherlands: 1/3

Prediction

Netherlands looked shaky in their opener against Ukraine, blowing a 2-2 lead before winning 3-2, but they were much more composed in their victory over Austria. North Macedonia will fight hard as they did in their first two games, but Netherlands’ confidence and quality should seal the win. North Macedonia 0-2 Netherlands.