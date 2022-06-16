✕ Close Manchester City enjoy victory parade after clinching dramatic EPL title

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022/23 season are set to be revealed.

Manchester City are set to learn how they will begin the defence of the title they won so dramatically last month. Ilkay Gundogan was their hero scoring twice in a late blitz against Aston Villa on the final day. That result ended Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple with Jurgen Klopp’s side now surely hopeful of going one better this time around.

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly will hope to start his tenure as he means to go on after finally securing a deal to buy the club from Roman Abramovich last term while Tottenham Hotspur are back in the Champions League under Antonio Conte and will hope their upward trajectory continues after a strong end to the year.

It’s also a big day as ever for the promoted teams with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest eager to learn how their life back in the big time of English football begins. Follow all the latest as the 2022/23 fixture list is revealed.