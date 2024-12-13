Saturday’s Premier League predictions

Saturday’s 3pm fixtures in the Premier League promise a ton of goals this week, headlined by home fixtures for Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for the title.

Arne Slot’s league leaders received an unexpected break last weeked after Storm Darragh’s arrival saw the Merseyside derby with Everton postponed, but they were made to work hard in their 1-0 midweek win over Girona in the Champions League.

Arsenal, despite beating Monaco 3-0 on Wednesday, were also made to put in a shift that the scoreline doesn’t reflect against the French side that played some sharp football at the Emirates Stadium. Both Slot and Mikel Arteta will know this period of the campaign is vital with multiple games quickly approaching across the Christmas schedule.

Those looking at betting sites for a Saturday accumulator should also consider whether to add Newcastle against Leicester and Wolves’ hosting of Ipswich into the mix; two games that feature vulnerable defences and attacks that are more than capable of racking up a considerable score.

We’ve compiled a four-fold from those games that returns at 38.68/1 with William Hill and comparable odds on other football betting sites.

Arsenal v Everton

(3pm)

There’s no room to drop further points for Arsenal. The Gunners disappointed in the 1-1 draw away at Fulham last week, but have largely looked a lot sharper since Martin Odegaard’s return a few weeks ago. They’ve scored three goals or more in three of their last six games, notching five on two occasions.

Everton either seem to get a huge result or capitulate completely, losing 4-0 to Manchester United and beating Wolves by the same scoreline in their last two games. It’ll take their best performance of the season to halt Arsenal on their own patch.

Saturday accumulator prediction 1: Over 2.5 goals in Arsenal v Everton - 4/6 bet365

Liverpool v Fulham

(3pm)

Liverpool just continue to get results. Even last weekend, when Newcastle really should have grabbed three points, the Reds escaped St. James’ Park with a 3-3 draw. They face a tough test against Fulham, who are on a three-game unbeaten run after toppling Brighton and drawing with Tottenham and Arsenal.

However, Anfield is a different prospect. Liverpool step up in front of their own fans and will be confident of comfortably bypassing a team that conceded four against relegation-threatened Wolves at the end of November.

Saturday accumulator prediction 2: Liverpool to win to nil vs Fulham - 6/4 William Hill

Newcastle v Leicester

(3pm)

This should be a really fun match. Things aren’t quite going to plan for Eddie Howe this season, but his side are incredibly entertaining and are rarely involved in boring games. The draw with Liverpool was a huge step forward for a side that scores plenty of goals and will be looking to stop Ruud van Nistelrooy’s momentum at Leicester.

The new Foxes boss has accumulated four points in two matches, beating West Ham and drawing with Brighton. Two goals in the last five minutes against the latter underlined what Van Nistelrooy is capable of bringing to the team; gutsiness, character and an emphasis on attacking football.

Saturday accumulator prediction 3: Newcastle to beat Leicester & both teams to score - 13/8 bet365

Wolves v Ipswich

(3pm)

An immensely important game at the bottom of the table. The last 12 matches involving Wolves have seen an average of over four goals scored. They are frantic; capable of ripping through opponents while barely having a defence at all. Failure to beat Ipswich will almost certainly spell the end of Gary O’Neil, who many would have gotten rid of by now.

Ipswich are no pushovers and are developing a knack for staying in games. Victory over Spurs and the draw with United have been followed by three consecutive losses, although all of them were by a single goal. Kieran McKenna is smart enough to exploit Wolves’ gaps and should head into this one with zero fear, an approach that could provide punters with a great shot at seeing plenty of goals.

Saturday accumulator prediction 4: Wolves to beat Ipswich & both teams to score - 12/5 Unibet

