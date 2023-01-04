✕ Close Klopp on Liverpool's 3-1 Villa win and Gakpo signing

Chelsea look poised to make serious moves in the Premier League transfer window as Todd Boehly prepares to spark life into the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have already signed Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks, and have been heavily linked with Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

But a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk could also be in the works.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but could now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford and the Gunners could capitalise on the situation surrounding Atletico Madrid and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, with a possible loan deal.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: