January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea rival Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk and resume Enzo Fernandez talks
The Blues look to make a splash in January to kick-start the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea look poised to make serious moves in the Premier League transfer window as Todd Boehly prepares to spark life into the Graham Potter era at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have already signed Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks, and have been heavily linked with Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
But a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk could also be in the works.
Meanwhile, Liverpool have completed the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV but could now move for a midfielder after more troubling signs in the loss to Brentford and the Gunners could capitalise on the situation surrounding Atletico Madrid and Portuguese forward Joao Felix, with a possible loan deal.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January
Manchester United could sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka in January, report the Athletic.
The right-back has impressed lately but with back-to-back clean sheets as the Red Devils continue their revival under Erik ten Hag.
After struggling since his £50m move from Crystal Palace in 2019, the Athletic report "several clubs have expressed interest" in the player.
Memphis Depay linked with Man Utd return
Memphis Depay has been linked with a return to Manchester United.
Xavi wants the Dutch star to stay at Barcelona, with the 28-year-old’s contract expiring this summer.
United could sign the player for a cut-price deal in January if that stance changes though.
“I don’t want anyone to leave. I’m delighted with the squad,” Xavi said. “It seems there won’t be a market for us. I’m happy with Depay.
“His attitude is good and he will be important for us. He has the ability to make a difference. He’ll have minutes. Like all of them.”
Chelsea rival Arsenal for Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea could enter the race to sign Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Shakhtar Donetsk winger has been heavily linked to the Gunners in recent weeks.
Personal terms are already agreed between the player and the Premier League leaders, but the Sun report the Blues could yet emerge as a possible rival for the Ukraine star.
Chelsea locked in Benfica talks over Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea appear reluctant to meet Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez’s €120m euro (£105.8m) release clause.
The 21-year-old shone for Argentina at the Qatar World Cup, proiding Lionel Scaloni with a midfield cornerstone as Lionel Messi and co. triumphed in Doha.
But the Portuguese side want the buyout clause paid in full, with the Telegraph reporting the Blues are unwilling to do so, which is complicating a potential deal this month.
