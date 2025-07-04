Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PSG vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Over 3.5 goals - 7/5 William Hill

Kane to score at any time - 7/5 Betfred

After winning the Champions League in May, Paris St-Germain can take a huge step towards Club World Cup glory if they can beat German giants Bayern Munich on Saturday (5pm, DAZN).

The French side are the favourites on betting sites to lift the trophy later this month, ahead of Chelsea, Real Madrid and then Bayern, who round out the top four in the Club World Cup odds.

PSG finished top of the Group B table with two wins and a defeat, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Botofogo. They made no mistakes in the round of 16 though, making short work of Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami side as they ran out 4-0 winners.

Bayern finished second in Group C behind Benfica after two wins and a defeat from their three group games. The loss came at the hands of the Portuguese sideafter they had already secured qualification so it would be dangerous to read too much into that result.

The German giants then faced Flamengo in Miami, winning 4-2 with Harry Kane scoring twice to bring an end to the Brazilian side’s 11-match unbeaten run.

The Bavarians have scored 16 goals from their four games in the US, a number helped largely by their 10-0 win over Auckland City back on 15 June, while they have conceded four.

PSG have scored 10 and conceded just one, so we can expect goals in this one.

PSG vs Bayern Munich betting preview: Heavyweight clash to live up to the hype

Both sides had an excellent end to the season with PSG winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League, for the first time ever, while Bayern secured their 34th Bundesliga title.

Betting sites have PSG as the favourites to progress, but it was Bayern that came out on top the last time the teams came together.

These two met in last season’s Champions League with Bayern winning 1-0 in the league phase. Min-Jae Kim scored the only goal of the game after 33 minutes at the Allianz Arena, before PSG had striker Ousmane Dembele sent off.

We are expecting more goals in this one and fancy PSG to be the side who go through to the semi-finals.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction 1: Over 3.5 goals - 7/5 William Hill

PSG vs Bayern best bets: 41 and counting for Kane

Harry Kane’s brace last time out were his 40th and 41st goals of the season for Bayern and took his tally for club and country to 48 in 59 appearances.

It is the second year in a row that the England striker has reached 40 goals for Bayern since making the move from Tottenham in the summer of 2023.

He ended last season with 44 goals in all competitions and you can bet he has one eye on bettering that this time around.

Betting apps are offering 5/1 on him scoring first or last or you can get 9/1 on him scoring two or more again.

PSG vs Bayern Munich prediction 2: Kane to score at any time - 7/5 Betfred

