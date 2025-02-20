Who Rangers could face in Europa League last-16 draw
Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce could be on the cards for Rangers
Rangers watch on this week before they discover their Europa League opponents for the knockout rounds after advancing to this stage for the fifth time in six seasons.
A difficult campaign for Philippe Clement’s side domestically has been brightened by better showings in Europe, with Rangers defeating Nice 4-1 away from home and holding Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at Ibrox.
While Rangers suffered a late defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Ibrox club secured a 2-1 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise on the final matchday.
With other results also going their way, the Scottish club finished eighth in the table and managed to clinch an automatic spot in the last-16. Their fate now rests on Friday’s draw, with Manchester United and Tottenham also through to the knockout stages.
Who Rangers could face in Europa League last-16
Rangers will face either Bodo/Glimt or Fenerbahce.
Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt won an extra-time thriller against Twente, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce advancing against Anderlecht.
When will Rangers learn their last-16 opponents?
The Europa League draw for the last-16 takes place on Friday, February 21 at 12pm GMT.
When will Rangers play their last-16 Europa League tie?
The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Rangers will be home in the second leg.
Europa League draw in full
Viktoria Plzen - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16
Bodo/Glimt - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16
Ajax - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16
AZ - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16
Real Sociedad - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16
FSCB - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16
Fenerbahce - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16
Roma - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16
