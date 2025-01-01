Rangers vs Celtic betting tips

The first Old Firm derby of 2025 takes place on Thursday when second-placed Rangers take on SPL leaders Celtic at Ibrox looking to try to close the gap at the top of the table (3pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Fourteen points already separate the two sides, after what can only be described as a disappointing start to the season for Rangers, who have already dropped points in seven games this term.

Celtic on the other hand remain unbeaten with 16 wins and two draws from their opening 18 games. The only slip-ups came in a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen and a goalless meeting with Dundee United less than two weeks ago.

This will be the third meeting of the season between the two sides and Rangers are looking for their first win, after being beaten 3-0 at Celtic Park, back in September before drawing the League Cup match 3-3 and being beaten on penalties.

The Gers also failed to beat their Glasgow rivals in five meetings last season, with their last win coming in May 2023 when they ran out 3-0 winners after Celtic had already been crowned champions.

Football betting sites have all but given the SPL title to Celtic already with the best price offered 1/50, while Rangers are 40/1 to make up the 14-point gap.

Rangers vs Celtic betting preview: Celtic to continue domination

Rangers go into the game on the back of two disappointing results since Christmas. A 2-1 defeat at St Mirren was followed by a 2-2 draw at Motherwell last time out when two second-half goals from Hamza Igamane saw them come from 2-0 down to earn a point.

It’s probably not the best time to be facing a Celtic side who have lost only once this season against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, back in October.

Their last league defeat came back in March when they were beaten 2-0 by Hearts after Yang Hyun Jun was sent off for Brendan Rodgers’ side after just 16 minutes.

Rangers have only won one of their last 14 matches against Celtic, drawing four and losing nine along the way and to make matters worse Celtic have only lost their opening league game of a calendar year once in the last 27 years, winning 20 and drawing six - although that defeat did come at Ibrox in 2021.

Celtic have conceded just four goals all season, while Thursday’s opponents have only scored 31, which is 21 less than the visitors so we’re expecting a relatively easy afternoon for the defending champions.

Betting sites are offering 21/10 on a home win, 5/4 on Celtic to continue their dominance and 27/10 on the game ending all square.

Rangers vs Celtic prediction 1: Celtic to win to nil - 18/5 BetVictor

Rangers vs Celtic tips: Furuhashi to be on target

Rangers’ James Tavernier and Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi both have six goals in league Old Firm derbies and Furuhashi’s brace in the recent 4-0 win over St Johnstone, took his tally for the season to 10.

He scored 20 last season so would love to get the year off to a flying start by being on target against Rangers.

You can get 6/1 on him scoring first or last on some betting apps or 19/10 to score any time. If you think he might repeat the feat he achieved on Sunday you can get 12/1 on him scoring two or more.

Rangers vs Celtic prediction 2: Furuhashi to score anytime - 19/10 Unibet

