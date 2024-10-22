RB Leipzig vs Liverpool prediction: 12/1 Szoboszlai can shine on Leipzig return

RB Leipzig v Liverpool betting tips

Liverpool to win to nil - 31/10 BetVictor

Dominik Szoboszlai to score anytime - 5/1 BetGoodwin

Liverpool travel to Germany on Wednesday to take on RB Leipzig looking to maintain their impressive start to the season with a third straight victory in the Champions League (8pm, TNT Sports & Discovery+).

The Reds go into the game with seven wins from their last seven games, including Sunday’s 2-1 win over Chelsea which took them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Premier League betting sites reacted to that win by trimming the Merseysider’s title odds to as short as 5/2, and they’ll hope to maintain that momentum when they return to European football.

They sit fifth in the new-look Champions League table with two wins after victories over AC Milan and Bologna.

It’s also been an impressive start to the domestic campaign for Wednesday’s opponents, who qualified for the Champions League after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga last season.

They currently sit second in the league behind Bayern Munich on goal difference with five wins and two draws from their opening seven games.

It hasn’t gone as well in Europe though, with Leipzig losing their opening two matches, although the defeats did come against Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Both games were lost by a single goal, going down 2-1 in Spain and 3-2 at home against the Italian side three weeks ago, so they will be looking to get their first points on the board this time around.

The two sides have met twice before in the Champions League with the Reds winning both legs of a last-16 tie, part of an ongoing poor run of form for Leipzig against English opposition.

After winning their first three against English teams, Leipzig have since lost six of the last eight, winning one and drawing the other.

They have also conceded 32 goals in their last 10 games against Premier League outfits, while Liverpool have won seven out of 10 Champions League meetings with German opposition (D2 L1), keeping six clean sheets.

The six-time European champions have also won 14 of their last 19 away Champions League matches (D1 L4), including nine of the last 11, beating AC Milan on the road to kickstart this season’s Champions League campaign.

For Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate, Wednesday night’s match will see them return to the Red Bull Arena, where they both enjoyed successful spells.

Konate made 95 appearances for Leipzig between 2017 and 2021 before joining Liverpool, while Szoboszlai joined Leipzig in December 2020 and went on to score 20 goals in 91 matches for the club, before his own move to Anfield.

Liverpool will also come up against former goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, who spent six years at Liverpool from 2007 to 2013, but never made a first-team appearance before joining Salzburg and then Leipzig in 2015.

Betting sites make Liverpool odds-on favourites to win in Leipzig and they’ve shown themselves to be capable of going to difficult places and getting a result under Arne Slot already.

Slot has given the Reds a greater element of control and that jumps out when looking at Liverpool’s defensive record this season. They have only conceded five goals in their 11 games so far, in all competitions, and have kept six clean sheets.

Leipzig have also been impressive at the back, conceding just twice in the league, both in the same game, but in Europe, they have conceded five in two games.

The visitors’ attack is likely to be missing Diogo Jota, who went off injured against Chelsea, but they have plenty of strength in depth to call upon and look a strong propsect to claim the spoils.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win to nil - 31/10 BetVictor

RB Leipzig v Liverpool betting tips: Szoboszlai to come back to haunt his former club

Szoboszlai has scored just once for Liverpool so far this season, but he did score both goals in Hungary’s recent 2-0 win over Bosnia.

He is not afraid to have a go at goal, registering two shots per game in the Champions League so far this season, while he tends to average more shots for the Reds when they are away from home, averaging 1.8 shots on his travels compared to 1.3 at Anfield.

His only goal for Liverpool this season was in the 3-1 win over Milan on matchday one, and given his average number of shots and the perceived regularity with which old players come back to haunt their former clubs, Szoboszlai may represent a bit of value on football betting sites to score anytime.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool prediction 2: Szoboszlai to score anytime - 5/1 BetGoodwin

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool free bets offer

Betfred are offering punters £5 in free bets when they wager £10 or more on Leipzig vs Liverpool or any other Champions League on Wednesday.

This offer is available to new and existing customers, there’s no need for a Betfred promo code, and just requires punters to place £10 bet in-play at odds of 1/2 or greater on any of Wednesday’s Champions League matches.

In return, Betfred will award bettors a £5 free bet to spend on Thursday’s Europa League fixtures.

Please gamble responsibly

If you are thinking of having a bet on Wednesday’s Champions League matches, please remember to gamble responsibly.

Don’t treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.