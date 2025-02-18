Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After conceding two late goals at the end of the first leg Manchester City have it all to play for when they travel to Real Madrid for the second leg of their Champions League play-off trailing 3-2 (8pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

City were 2-1 up with just four minutes of the first leg remaining, thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland, but Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham added to Kylian Mbappe’s earlier strike to give the Spanish side the advantage and inflict City's first home European loss in 36 matches.

Just four points separated the two sides in the Champions League table this season, with Real finishing 11th and City finishing 22nd but their seasons couldn’t be more different.

While Real are top of LaLiga having lost just three times all season, City are fourth in the Premier League, 16 points behind the leaders Liverpool having lost seven games which is four more than they lost in the whole of last season.

They do go into the game on the back of an excellent 4-0 win over in-form Newcastle but now they need to back it up and secure only their second Champions League away win of the season.

Their only other win came away at Slovan Bratislava back in October when Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and James McAtee were all on target in a 4-0 win over the side that failed to pick up a single point from their eight games.

City lost their other three away games, going down 4-1 at Sporting, 2-0 at Juventus and 4-2 at Paris St-Germain.

Real Madrid vs Man City betting preview: City won’t go quietly

Despite still being in with a chance of going out, football betting sites make Real second favourites to lift the trophy for a 16th time. You can get 11/2 on them winning in May, just behind the favourites Liverpool at 9/2.

This fixture has become one of the best rivalries in recent years and the first leg didn’t let us down. This is the fourth consecutive year the two sides have met in the competition and City don’t have the best of records.

Madrid came out on top in the 2021/22 semi-finals and last season's quarter-finals before going on to lift the trophy. While City won over two legs two seasons ago on their way to lifting their first European Cup.

Both teams have scored in each of the last four matches at the Bernabeu with two draws in the last two meetings following a win for each side.

City’s last win came in February 2020 when goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, from the penalty spot, earned them a 2-1 win and saw them complete the double in the group stages, after winning their home tie by the same scoreline.

Last season’s match in the Spanish capital finished 3-3 with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol all on target for the visitors. In the second leg in Manchester Rodrygo's 12th-minute opener was cancelled out by De Bruyne 14 minutes from time, to send the tie to penalties.

Luka Modric missed Madrid's first kick before Silva and Mateo Kovacic missed for City and Antonio Rudiger converted the winning spot kick.

Betting sites have Real at 22/25 to secure the victory, City at 27/10 and you can get 7/2 on a draw.

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction 1: Draw & BTTS - 15/4 BetVictor

Who will be among the goals?

Both Bellingham and Haaland were on target when the two sides met a week ago and you wouldn’t bet against them doing it again.

Bellingham has scored more Champions League goals against City than he has versus any other opponent with three in his seven matches.

He is yet to reach the highs of last season when he scored 23 goals for Real, with just 11 so far but betting sites are offering 17/2 on his scoring first, 9/1 on him scoring last or 23/10 on him scoring any time.

If Haaland scores it will be his 50th Champions League goal in just 49 games and he would become the fastest to 50 goals in terms of both appearances and age, at just 24 years 213 days.

His brace in the first leg were his first goals against Real and some betting apps are offering 13/2 on him achieving the same feat on Wednesday.

You can also get 5/1 on him scoring first, 11/2 to score last or 27/20 on him scoring any time, which seems pretty generous.

Real Madrid vs Man City prediction 2: Haaland to score anytime - 27/20 Unibet

